The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will host its first senate meeting of the semester virtually on Wednesday, Aug. 26, to discuss one piece of legislation.
Senate Bill 1, if passed, will formally recognize changes the Graduate Student Assembly made to its bylaws last year and incorporate them into ASUN’s bylaws.
Jaden Roe, speaker of the senate, said in a text that the changes being recognized include cleaning up the language within the GSA bylaws and updating the processes surrounding submitting bills and the duties of the president and vice president.
Roe said besides voting on the one piece of legislation, the senate will spend the meeting going over and making sure new senators are comfortable with parliamentary procedure.
The meeting will take place over Zoom at 6:30 p.m.