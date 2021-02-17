The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed both pieces of legislation up for debate at the weekly senate meeting on Wednesday.
At last week's ASUN meeting, the senate voted on a bill regarding the legislation at the upcoming Association of Big Ten Students meeting. ABTS passed all legislation with the exception of ABTS Bill G, according to President Roni Miller. Bill G, a resolution to support Uyghur rights, was tabled for a future ABTS meeting in the coming weeks.
Senate Bill 24 passed. This bill is a constitutional amendment proposal that would make the election of president, internal vice president and external vice president all one slate. It will now be on the ballot for students to vote on in the general election this March. It requires a two-thirds majority vote by all voting students in the election to be ratified.
Senate Bill 25 passed, meaning ASUN will allocate $1,280 to create Black History Month awareness bags. These bags consist of gift cards for local Black-owned restaurants in the Lincoln community, Black Lives Matter stickers, a graphic which lists various Black-owned establishments in the Lincoln and Omaha communities and trivia promoting historical and prolific Black figures in America.
“As student leaders we have an obligation to recognize this community in Lincoln and beyond and also acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected minority communities,” Sen. Andrew Hazel, a co-author of the bill, said.
The bill gained much support from the Senate with multiple senators echoing the importance of supporting restaurants during the pandemic.
Additionally, the deadline for candidates to file for the upcoming election has passed. For candidates to appear on the ballot in March, they need a collected number of signatures from the student population. Students can sign for candidates on Form B on the ASUN website.
The next senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.