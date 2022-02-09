The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed legislation to support a bill in the Nebraska Legislature to combat sexual assault, divest NU funds from the fossil fuels industry and encourage the legislature to allocate COVID-19 relief resources to the university at their weekly meeting Wednesday night.
Government Bill 15, which would have ASUN support LB519, a bill in the unicameral to extend Good Samaritan protections to the victims and witnesses of sexual assault, passed unanimously.
LB519, the priority bill of Sen. Adam Morfeld, would shield those victims and witnesses from prosecution for drug and alcohol crimes that they commit simultaneously with the alleged assault. The state of Nebraska has already passed legislation that allows for these protections in the case of alcohol and drug-related medical emergencies.
“One in six women and one in 33 men have been sexually assaulted at least once in their lifetimes,” the bill reads, “with college students at a heightened risk of sexual assault, especially in the first few months of their first and second semesters in college.”
External Vice President Patrick Baker said LB519 has been unanimously passed out of the unicameral’s judicial committee and will be put to a floor vote within the next couple of months. Multiple senators pointed out that a UNL student wrote this bill and presented it to Morfeld as the result of a UNL class.
“Not only is this bill coming from a UNL student,” ASUN President Batool Ibrahim said, “but I think this is really imperative to creating a truly safe campus for survivors and incoming freshmen.”
Ibrahim spoke in support of a Board of Regents proposal to allow campuses to sell alcohol at University of Nebraska athletic events across the NU system, which will be voted on at their meeting Friday. Ibrahim is a student regent, and thus a non-voting member of the board.
Both the University of Nebraska Omaha and the University of Nebraska at Kearney sell alcohol at their athletic events, she said, but UNL has not due to its size and Big Ten status.
Ibrahim said unsafe drinking can occur on campus partially because drinking is disallowed, and that the University of Iowa saw a 30% decrease in alcohol-related incidents after allowing the sale of alcohol.
“This was a decision made with the well being of students in mind,” she said.
Resolution 10, which would encourage UNL to remove all funds from fossil fuel investments, passed with two abstentions from senators Andrew Donesky and Zachary Wahab-Cheek.
The legislation, presented and authored by Sen. Kat Woerner, has been passed unanimously at each of the three other NU system campuses, according to Ibrahim. Woerner said all four schools also passed the legislation last year.
Woerner said the legislation will not limit UNL’s use of fossil fuels, but specifically asks that all NU funds be removed from a list of fossil fuel companies known as the Carbon Underground 200. It asks the university for a plan for divestment, she said, and further transparency of where all NU funds are currently invested in the fossil fuel industry.
For a few years, a group of students known as Divest NU has fought to convince university officials to fully eliminate fossil fuel investments without success. Although, first steps toward at least partial divestment were made last spring. ASUN’s attempts to limit investment in fossil fuel companies date back multiple years.
Doane University and Creighton University have begun the divestment process within the past three years, Woerner said, as have many universities across the country.
Woerner also encouraged senators to attend the Board of Regents meeting and speak in favor of divestment during the open forum period.
Wahab-Cheek said he would not vote for the resolution because students have not been given the opportunity to vote for it on the ASUN ballot yet.
Government Bill 14, which would have ASUN support proposals within bills in front of the unicameral to provide funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to UNL, passed unanimously.
Bills LB904 and LB703 would fund Artificial Intelligence computing and agriculture, respectively, to the tune of over $100 million total. The bill cites UNL as being a $4.5 billion economic engine for the state annually as a reason for these funds.
Additionally, Ibrahim said the number of students in isolation housing has plummeted from over 1,000 in recent weeks to 40 this week, indicating a huge dip in case numbers
Ibrahim also said ASUN has received many complaints from students who are being penalized by professors for missing class when they are COVID positive. While she and Sen. Paul Pechous continue to encourage Faculty Senate President Steve Kolbe to update policy, she said, those changes can be slow.
“I think we can all agree that’s pretty inappropriate considering the literal pandemic,” she said.
While students are asked to report their concerns to their professors and then appeal to their respective department heads and deans, Ibrahim said, it shouldn’t have to be asked.
“There’s a lot of students here that don’t feel comfortable with that,” she said, “and quite frankly that’s not their duty to do.”
Meetings will continue to be on Zoom until at least Feb. 19, Ibrahim said, but she hopes they can be back in person before the current administration’s term ends.