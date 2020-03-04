The University Program Council came to the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, March 4, to voice its concerns regarding a mandatory move from its current office on the first floor of the Nebraska Union to the third floor.
According to the representatives of UPC who spoke during the open forum, the organization found out about the move at 10 p.m. Tuesday night and was not included in the decision process, which would place UPC in a space less than ideal for its goals. The spokespeople told the senate they felt excluded from a decision that impacts them and asked ASUN to consider supporting them as they fight the move.
External vice president Ibraheem Hamzat thanked UPC members for coming to express their concern and seeing ASUN as an ally.
After the open forum, ASUN moved on to pass four bills regarding newspaper subscriptions, a potential contract with a housing search service, sustainable dining projects and donations to the Husker Pantry.
ASUN passed Government Bill 41 by acclamation, meaning ASUN will pursue changing the subscriptions it has with the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald from print to digital.
At the beginning of its meeting, ASUN held a brief video conference with Steve Catlin, a representative of Rent College Pads. Catlin introduced the company’s plan for a potential website that would operate through the ASUN website to assist students in finding off-campus housing. Senate passed Government Bill 42, meaning ASUN can pursue a partnership with Rent College Pads.
“What I really like about [partnering with Rent College Pads] is that it’s something we don’t currently offer to students,” Sen. Spencer Nussrallah said. “I think it creates efficiency in the markets that will eventually lead to better prices [for off-campus housing].”
Senate Bill 31 proposes to amend the RSO bylaws to bring them into agreement with current practices. The legislation was introduced and tabled for next week after no questions.
The Environmental Sustainability Committee will hold a booth in the Selleck Dining Center lobby on Monday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to educate students on the environmental initiatives taken by University Dining Services, as approved by Senate Bill 32.
“The idea is to reduce food waste on the student end,” Sen. Kyle Cacciatore said. “[Student food waste] is actually where most of the food waste comes from in the dining halls.”
Drew Harrahill, speaker of the senate, introduced Senate Resolution 6, authored by himself and Sen. Jaden Roe. The bill passed, giving ASUN’s support to the new University Dining Services Husker Pantry initiative. Dining services will donate one single use meal swipe to the pantry for every meal plan bought at the beginning of each academic year.
Both Harrahill and Roe spoke to the credit of University Dining Services associate director Dave Annis, who came up with the initiative.
“There’s a lot more that we will hopefully be doing with Husker Pantry,” Harrahill said.
ASUN closed the meeting with the members singing an early “Happy Birthday” to their adviser, Marlene Beyke. The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union.