The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed five of six new bills at its senate meeting Wednesday night, marking the most bills passed in one meeting next semester.
Issues on the table included diversity in STEM, menstrual health products, vaccinations and a visit from elected officials in the Nebraska Legislature and City Council.
ASUN passed a bill to support and allocate $3,557 to Code Red, an initiative aiming to hand out 402 menstrual cups to students. The bill as written didn’t allocate the money, but after The Daily Nebraskan pointed out the error, senators amended the bill to allocate the money.
ASUN will also host a Night of Listening on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 7:15-8:45 p.m. in the Nebraska Union Swanson Auditorium. State Sens. Adam Morfeld, Patty Pansing Brooks and John McCollister and Lincoln City Council Chair James Michael Bowers will be on the panel.
“Being civically engaged is one of the best things a student can do,” ASUN Chief of Staff Cameron Collier, the author of the bill, said. “It’s really easy to come and attend.”
Two educational sessions on COVID-19 vaccines will be held, in partnership with Student Affairs, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Nebraska Union and Thursday, Nov. 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Nebraska East Union.
Angie Pannier, a biomedical engineer and expert in nucleic acid vaccines, and Amanda Ramer-Tait, an immunologist and expert on host-microbe interactions, will speak at the sessions.
“I’m really glad that we’re able to provide that opportunity, especially with two faculty at UNL that are very informed on this issue,” ASUN internal Vice President Taylor Jarvis said.
ASUN will co-host a booth with Girls Code Lincoln, a local organization that works to increase women’s representation in computer science on National STEM Day — Monday, Nov. 8 — from noon-3 p.m. at the Nebraska Union. The legislation also included a $50 allocation to mitigate the costs of the booth.
Another science, technology, engineering and mathematics related bill passed for the Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to host a panel on National Stem Day.
The Minorities in STEM Discussion and Panel will be at Manter Hall in room 402A on Monday, Nov. 8, from 5-7:30 p.m. It will include faculty and graduate students from underrepresented groups in STEM, and ASUN will promote this event on its social media platforms.
Another bill would have required all senators to hold at least one office hour session each month within their representative college, but Due to confusion and questions as to how senators are to exactly conduct these hours, the bill was moved to the next meeting.
The next senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Union. The public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.