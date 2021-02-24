The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed one piece of emergency legislation at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday night.
Senate Resolution 6 was proposed as emergency legislation at the end of the meeting. This resolution passed and states ASUN’s support for the implementation of the Environment, Sustainability and Resilience Master Plan. ASUN will continue to work with the administration to exceed the goals proposed in the plan.
The master plan lays out sustainability goals for the university to achieve. Some of these goals include making the university carbon-neutral by the year 2050, becoming a zero-waste campus by 2030 and encouraging the usage of alternate forms of transportation, such as biking, taking the bus and carpooling.
Prabhakar Shrestha, the director of sustainability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, spoke during the open forum about the master plan, asked for the support of ASUN and discussed the improvements the university has made in regards to sustainability.
Shrestha said that the university used to be the laughing stock of the Big Ten and Big 12 in terms of sustainability, but now it is one of the top schools in the conference.
“We have come a long way,” Shrestha said. “However, there’s much more to be done and much more to be achieved.”
ASUN will be returning to in-person meetings next week in the ballroom on the second floor of the Nebraska Union. However, due to limited capacity because of social distancing measures, the public is encouraged to continue attending the meetings via Zoom.
The next senate meeting will be Wednesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m.