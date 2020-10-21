Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous in the morning. High 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.