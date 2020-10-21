The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed all of the eight bills that were up for discussion on Wednesday night.
The first bill passed was Government Bill 7, which means that ASUN will co-sponsor the Walk the Row event with Big Red Resilience and Well-being on Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It also allocates up to $500 to rent out the College of Business auditorium for a panel discussion following the walk.
Government Bill 8 passed as well, meaning ASUN approved the Graduate Student Assembly bylaw amendments that were passed during GSA’s October meeting.
Government Bill 9 passed, which means that this year’s Student Leadership Summit will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The summit will be available to all students.
Government Bill 10 also passed. This bill approves a booth, co-sponsored by ASUN and the Office of Student Affairs, on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., encouraging students to take part in the university’s Randomized Mitigation Diagnostic Testing. In addition, it means that ASUN encourages students to take part in the random testing if selected.
“[Random testing] virtually provides the university with a better understanding of what spread looks like that could potentially be asymptomatic within the community,” ASUN President Roni Miller said.
Also passed was Government Bill 11, which approves ASUN co-sponsoring the Women of Color in STEM event on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom with the Black Student Union.
Chief of Staff Aiah Nour said that various graduate students and faculty from different universities, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will talk about their experiences as being a women of color in predominantly white and male-held positions.
Government Bill 12 also passed, which means ASUN and The Circle will host voter information booths outside the Nebraska Union next week on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The booths will be handing out information about the upcoming election.
In addition to the six government bills that passed, two senate bills also passed.
The first to pass was Senate Bill 9. This means that the ASUN Communications Committee will be hosting a WTF, or What to Fix, booth on Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the union. ASUN will also allocate up to $50 for candy, pumpkins and post-it notes.
The final bill passed was Senate Bill 10. ASUN will host a booth to share brochures and information about cybersecurity at the union on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Additionally, five new senate members were appointed.
The next senate meeting will be on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.