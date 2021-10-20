The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed a bylaw amendment, four appointments and tabled an emergency piece of legislation at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday night.
The bylaw amendment changes the name of the Committee for Diversity and Inclusion to the Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
All senators who were present voted for the bill.
An emergency resolution was added to the agenda, which called on ASUN to support Eddie Sicilia. He is helping 10 breast cancer patients who are struggling to pay their medical bills. Sicilia sells t-shirts for $20 to help raise money and has a goal to sell 1,000.
The resolution called on senators to support this initiative and for ASUN to promote it on social media platforms.
Due to confusion about the resolution, ASUN voted to table the resolution to have internal discussions about it.
ASUN also confirmed four appointments this week.
Kathryn Fortenberry, the daughter of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, was appointed as a senator at large.
Zoe Keese, appointments board chair, said Kathryn Fortenberry went through the same process that all ASUN applicants go through, which include a written application and an interview.
“In both of those she demonstrated her abilities to lead,” Keese said.
ASUN also appointed Christina Gulseth to the Government Liaison Committee, Mahima Rasquinha to the University Conduct and Appeals Board and Victoria Baker to the UNL Publications Board.
The next ASUN meeting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Nebraska East Union. The public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.