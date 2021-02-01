As the spring semester brings new changes, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska are still hard at work advocating for students and working on completing their agenda for the spring.
Three members of ASUN’s executive team, President Roni Miller, Internal Vice President Drew Harrahill and External Vice President Saisha Adhikari, said that they have a wide range of policies they hope to build on, as well as new ideas to continue bringing positive change to the university.
Harrahill said one area of focus is making ASUN and the university more environmentally sustainable.
“Personally, as an executive member I knew that was where my heart lied and we wanted to work closely with our Green Fund, work with our environmental sustainability committee and then also with the Office of Sustainability to hopefully provide some new and helpful changes to the university,” Harrahill said.
ASUN is also looking to work with the university to implement new policies in regards to sexual misconduct on campus and making campus a safer place, Miller said.
“We are continuing our work related to sexaul misconduct on campus and I personally am continuing my work with the Chancellor’s Collaborative on Sexual Misconduct,” Miller said.
Miller said that she has recently met with advocacy groups in the Lincoln community, such as Planned Parenthood, OutNebraska and the Women's Foundation, to discuss how recommendations from the collaborative report can be implemented.
Improving diversity on campus is another area of focus for ASUN, both in previous semesters and this coming semester. ASUN will continue to partner with organizations on campus, such as the Black Student Union, to bring real change to the campus, Adhikari said.
The next challenge, Adhikari said, is figuring out how to reach more people so that change can continue to grow. The hope is to have more events in different areas such as performance, music and arts, Adhikari said.
Not everything ASUN is working on this semester is on campus, according to Harrahill.
The Association of Big Ten Students, which is made up of the Big 10 schools’ student governments and represents the more than 500,000 students in the Big Ten, hosted a virtual conference in January to discuss lobbying the federal government to help pass bills that can provide assistance to students, such as student loan forgiveness, Harrahill said.
In addition to the policies that will be addressed in the coming weeks and months, ASUN will also be holding its elections later this spring.
While campaigns can be time consuming, the executive team members said they do not believe that it will cause any lack of progress from ASUN, as they know they still will be the voice for students.
“They can always reach out directly to ASUN through our social media, sending us an email, contacting a member of the executive team directly. That direct communication is always welcome, always encouraged and greatly appreciated,” Miller said.
Students are also encouraged to attend the senate meetings every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.