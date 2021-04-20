In whatever space Taylor Jarvis enters, she tries to advocate for those around her and make the University of Nebraska-Lincoln a better place for all.
A self-proclaimed intensely Type A, ready-to-rock person who does not sit for very long, Jarvis said she is looking forward to being the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska’s internal vice president and to serve alongside President-elect Batool Ibrahim and external Vice President-elect Patrick Baker.
“Knowing the potential that I see in them right now,” Jarvis said, “I’m looking forward to what we’re able to accomplish and to spend more time with them.”
Before joining Ibrahim and Baker, Jarvis, a junior accounting and economics double major, said she decided she wanted to be an ASUN executive and build upon her three years of service already.
Important to Jarvis is her advocacy for the LGBTQA+ community.
She has had to deal with homophobic situations on campus as a bisexual woman, including in Greek life, which she said has helped her connect with other marginalized groups.
Last summer, Jarvis felt exhausted. Though she had been through tough homophobic experiences before, she faced a different kind of intense homophobia, which made her reflect on her experiences amid the height of racial justice protests.
“It kind of just made me sit there for a second and think that this is how students of color feel every day,” Jarvis said, “when they’re exhausted trying to advocate for themselves, when other students won’t do it for them or when leadership and organizations in the university that they’re part of won’t do it for them.”
Though terrible experiences, Jarvis said they have prepared her to support others.
Chloe Higgins, a junior economics major, said she has watched her friend fearlessly challenge people and organizations to ensure everyone feels welcome, seen and appreciated.
“She has the boldness that is necessary to be successful and puts in the work to be successful in whatever she gets involved with,” Higgins said.
The Revitalize campaign committed to a renewed focus on well-being and to review student fees, which Jarvis said will be aided by her experience as a tax intern.
She said she will leverage that perspective so ASUN can create the “best possible student fees,” and so ASUN can confidently talk about financials with stakeholders.
As ASUN Appointments Board chair this year, Jarvis said she interviewed more than 80 applicants and worked to make the process more inclusive.
She introduced and passed legislation to add a pronoun line to all applications and restructured questions so they were more inclusive of everyone, including international students.
Though small, the change was important to let LGBTQA+ students know they are not alone.
“It took me a couple of hours to revise all the PDF documents for the applications, but it goes a long way in not making sure that transgender and nonbinary students feel isolated when they come forward to our organization,” Jarvis said.
Outgoing ASUN President Roni Miller said she has seen Jarvis be creative in problem solving, insightful and inclusivity driven in all she does.
“It definitely takes someone with a huge attention to detail and a willingness to see areas of improvement, even in small ways, to make positive change,” Miller said.
Both Higgins and Jarvis are members of the Nebraska Business Honors Academy, and though they started off as rivals in high school speech competitions, they have since grown into great friends where Higgins has seen Jarvis be sure of herself and confident.
“I’ve kind of seen her shine … at finding something that she cares greatly about and being willing to put in 110% effort to do her very best work in every facet of that project,” Higgins said.
Miller said Jarvis’ professionalism, natural-born leadership and ability to listen stand out and will make her successful.
“That really is the biggest skill for the Appointments Board is to be able to listen to others, hear their thoughts and see how they can make the biggest impact,” Miller said.
The work has yet to begin, with the new senate transitioning to their roles on Wednesday, but Jarvis said she sees the potential UNL can have and is ready to get to work.
“Making [UNL] a place where all current and prospective students feel welcome and like they’re celebrated and they can truly succeed I think will allow for us to be the best it can be,” Jarvis said. “I’m extremely excited to work on behalf of all UNL students and to leverage our potential as best as I possibly can.”