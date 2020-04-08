Drew Harrahill, internal vice president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, led the new senators Wednesday as they mouthed the oath of office over Zoom in their first meeting of the 2020-21 term.
The new ASUN executives gave their first report of the semester, and Harrahill told the senate that the university would be moving into a shelter-in-place mandate for those still on campus, lasting for at least two weeks.
The senate's main order business was nominating and electing the speaker of the senate, the Appointments Board chair, two members of the Freshmen Campus Leadership Associates Appointments Board and one member of the Environmental Leadership Program.
Sens. Jaden Roe and Alec Miller were nominated for speaker of the senate. Each of the two nominees had five minutes to give a speech and five minutes to take questions before the senate had thirty minutes to discuss the candidates. The senate elected Roe for the position.
“I appreciate all your guys’ votes, and I thoroughly do look forward to working with all of you in this next upcoming year,” Roe said.
Four senators were nominated for the position of Appointments Board chair, and two of them said no, leaving senators Erin Kruger and Taylor Jarvis. They each had five minutes to give a speech and another five to answer questions before the senate had up to 30 minutes for discussion. Jarvis was elected for the position.
The FCLA Appointments Board had two available positions, and four senators were nominated. Each had two minutes for a speech and five for questions before the senate had up to 10 minutes for discussion.
The senate voted to instate Sen. Alec Miller as a member of the FCLA Appointments Board. There was a tie between senators Bousaina Ibrahim and Erik Goodwin for the second spot, and, after a revote, Ibrahim won.
For the Environmental Leadership Program Appointments Board, the senate nominated senators Rohan Thakker and Erik Goodwin. Speeches and discussion followed the same time restrictions as those for the FCLA Appointments Board nominations. The senate voted to elect Thakker to the position.
Following the nominations and elections, the senate voted on the appointment of two people selected by the Appointments Board to serve on the Student Conduct Appeals Board, Thomas Monroe and Joseph Burton. The appointments were approved by the senate.
ASUN has no current plans for upcoming meetings, according to President Roni Miller.
“I just want to welcome you all to a very new way of representing the students at UNL,” ASUN adviser Marlene Byke said. “It’s all going to be an updated experience of how we’ll function for the rest of this semester as well as the summer [due to the coronavirus].”