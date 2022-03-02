Voting for the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska’s 2022-23 election began Tuesday on MyRed and will remain open until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Executive candidates for both Student Election Groups, Illuminate and Advance, have been campaigning around campus as well as posting on social media in recent days, making their final arguments to voters as to what their tenures might look like.
Both campaigns gathered the necessary student signatures to appear on the ballot and filed interim expense reports. As of February 25, Advance listed about $2118 in total expenditures, whereas Illuminate listed about $31. Over $1200 of Advance’s expenditures was spent on T-shirts and buttons.
According to ASUN External Vice President and ASUN Electoral Commission Director, Patrick Baker, election rules require that endorsements from current ASUN representatives are run with a disclaimer that states the endorsement is not from ASUN as an organization. The electoral commission met Tuesday evening and decided Illuminate would need to remove the post and pay a fine of $100. Illuminate was allowed to repost the endorsement Wednesday with the appropriate disclaimer, he said.
The electoral commission cannot punish a sitting ASUN official, Baker said, and would not in this case, as President Ibrahim did not break any rule. It is incumbent upon SEGs to ensure that their endorsements are in line, he said.
“Illuminate really has to take the fall for most of this,” Baker said.
Illuminate had the option to appeal the fine, Baker said, but elected not to. The Daily Nebraskan reached out to Illuminate and President Ibrahim, and both declined to comment.
Advance has received two fines for two separate infractions over two weeks ago, Baker said, totalling $65.
Andrew Donesky, an Advance candidate, asked members of a Graduate Student Association meeting to vote for Advance, which is not allowed under ASUN rules, Baker said. Advance was fined $25 for this infraction.
Alec Miller, Advance candidate for Executive Vice President, wore an ASUN sweatshirt while working at an Advance campaign booth, Baker said. Advance was fined $40 for this infraction. Advance did not comment at the time of publication.
At this time, Baker said, no major rules or infractions have been reported, but if a major issue arises between now and Monday, the commission has the option to investigate and decline to certify the result.
Advance released a letter on its Instagram account Saturday signed by internal vice presidential candidate Christine Trinh regarding her experience in ASUN as an Asian woman and the accusations of racial bias levied against her by Illuminate throughout the campaign. Trinh began the letter by saying “I am a product of the model minority myth” and said her experiences of racism had been invalidated as a result.
The post specifically addressed a moment at The Daily Nebraskan’s 2022-23 executive debate in which Illuminate alleged Trinh had discriminated against a Black nominee for Freshman Campus Leadership Associates office seeking senate approval.
“I wake up every day and pray that I don’t ‘act too Asian’ … ” Trinh wrote, “but to sit on stage and have someone bash and demean you and discredit the 21 years of racism you’ve experienced hurts.”
Meyri Ibrahim, Illuminate presidential candidate, responded in a comment which said that allegation was an unfair comment on the character of her and her campaign.
After writing that Trinh’s experience as an Asian woman was valid, Ibrahim wrote “I will not allow you to paint a narrative that you were being bashed on stage by our executive team because of your experiences.”
Ibrahim went on to write that she brought up the incident to highlight that members of the Advance team had perpetuated anti-Blackness during their time in ASUN.
Advance members chalked the plaza north of the Nebraska Union near Broyhill Fountain with campaign slogans, which ASUN External Vice President and Electoral Commission Director Patrick Baker said was allowed.
Below are lists of individuals and organizations that have endorsed the campaigns, followed by answers to questions asked of the campaigns over email by The Daily Nebraskan. Some questions were submitted by our readers, whereas others were created by DN staff.
Endorsements (as of 3 p.m. on March 2, according to Advance, Illuminate and endorser social media accounts)
ADVANCE
ILLUMINATE
Beta Theta Pi
Batool Ibrahim, current ASUN President
UNL Future Teachers of Color
Roni Miller, previous ASUN President
Bosnian American Student Alliance
Aiah Nour, previous ASUN Chief of Staff
Gamma Phi Beta
Saisha Adhikari, previous External Vice President of ASUN
Sigma Alpha Mu
Mexican American Student Association
Alpha Chi Omega
Sustain UNL
Alpha Phi
Define American
Chi Omega
Multicultural Business Student Association
Phi Delta Theta
African Student Association
UNL Men’s Lacrosse Team
Afghan Student Association
Vietnamese Student Association
Delta Xi Nu Multicultural Sorority Inc.
Sigma Phi Epsilon
Nebraska Chess
UNL Swim Club
Submitted Questions:
Concerning the issue of family housing, what would be your plan of attack? How will you address issues pertaining to graduate students?
ADVANCE: The family housing crisis is one faced fundamentally by graduate students, and campus leaders like Andrew Donesky have led the charge to tackle the issue. We are proud to be the only campaign with candidates for Graduate Student Assembly President and Vice President. In order to tackle this issue, we must work more closely with them as advocates and truly have their backs as they address issues like housing, fair pay, and more.
ILLUMINATE: We think that the current work of GSA Vice President Andrew Donesky and ASUN President Batool Ibrahim has been amazing. After the decision was made, Andrew reached out to the families within the Vine Street Apartments, many of them international graduate students with families, and met with them every night for reassurance and strategizing on the best way to move forward. The two of them also made a quick but efficient decision to meet with Chancellor Green and Executive Vice Chancellor Ankerson with elected representatives from family housing, which led to a halt on the removal of families from this safe and accessible housing.
This situation has shown the exclusion of graduate students, which are 20% of our campus population. Although we have no graduate students running with our campaign, we have sought out the insight of many graduate students to ensure that our campaign, values, and goals also have graduate students in mind. We hope that this election season gets graduate students interested in student government in hopes to make efforts like unionization and better wages more attainable.
How do you intend to expand mental health services on campus to be more affordable, accessible, and wider-reaching to better meet students' needs?
ADVANCE: Unfortunately, resources like CAPS are not always best suited for many of the mental health issues we have seen exacerbated by the pandemic. Expanding mental health for students means working more closely with offices like CARE (Center for Advocacy Response and Education) and BRR&WB (Big Red Resilience & Wellbeing). We have many projects on our campaign, but would highlight Senator Glowik's project to create a "buddy" system, which helps bridge the gap between faculty and students by offering better student liaisons to these offices.
ILLUMINATE: CAPS is a free resource on-campus that allows college students to have access to mental health professionals. Because of this, most students with little money and/or limited transportation have no choice but to use CAPS. We hope to expand their impact by working with students that currently use their services along with those that don’t. We also want to collaborate with the staff to destigmatize mental health help within specific communities on-campus. With professionals, we want to assess the infrastructure of CAPS and see what exists at other schools for improvement. We also want to continue amplifying the work CAPS has done to outsource to mental health clinics within the Lincoln community, such as Centerpointe and HopeSpoke.
Within the work ASUN is currently doing, we will continue to push more accessible ways to contact the office for appointments, rather than a same-day phone call that currently exists. Along with this, we want to amplify and bring forth projects ASUN members are working on, such as making psychiatric services more affordable.
What tangible differences are you planning to make regarding environmental sustainability? What experience/background do you have that makes you a reliable candidate in accomplishing UNL's environment, sustainability, and resilience goals?
ADVANCE: The issue of environmental sustainability is also an issue of equity. Sustainability can often be costly to students who already face financial barriers. We believe that the biggest issue we can fight for is Divestment from fossil fuels. Additionally, all three of us have fought to empower groups like the Student Organic Farm and Sustain by supporting controversial legislation in senate and attending rallies and protests. Finally, we believe in empowering the Green Fund Selections Committee to truly utilize their funding to aid student environmental projects will help accomplish more tangible goals.
ILLUMINATE: Some of the tangible goals implemented into our campaign include: divestment from fossil fuels and reducing the consumption of single-use plastics, with the end goal of eliminating them completely. This is not the end all be all. Our campaign has been intentional about the students we’ve approached to run with us. We’ve gathered sustainability leaders who have been doing this work for years, and we hope to amplify the work they’ve been doing as well. We hope they can lead us to more tangible actions. We have also reached out to leaders on-campus that have been doing sustainability work to ensure that their work will be continued.
During my time as Policy Chair for the Black Student Union (BSU), I was involved in divestment efforts because of the intersection of environmental racism. Although I am not a sustainability expert by any means, I agreed to work with Divest NU because it was something many students were vocal advocates for and it was something hurting the community I was serving. I will transfer that into my role and continue to advocate for the betterment of students in this way. (Ibrahim)
What is your strategy for working with university administration if you are elected?
ADVANCE:We are proud that each member of our executive team has experience working directly with administrators already. As CLS Co-Chair and Homecoming Coordinator, Jake has worked directly with admins to organize and carry out events and projects. Christine as Speaker of the Senate works every week with our advisor and the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs to answer questions and advocate for students. Alec as Communications chair has also worked with many administrators to expand the reach of ASUN. We understand that the conversations we have with administrators is one of both advocating for students, but also finding common ground to solve problems.
ILLUMINATE: Student Regent and ASUN President, Batool Ibrahim, continues to lead on the belief that students are our only stakeholders within student government. We plan on continuing to center students in conversations with administration as we work on initiatives to make UNL a more equitable place. Amplifying the voices and concerns of students is vital when making decisions that directly affect students. (Lloyd)
Daily Nebraskan questions:
What have you learned from this campaign?
ADVANCE: I have grown so much over the last month both personally and professionally. I've learned how fun and important it is to engage with students. I’ve learned that it is worth it to fight for what you believe in, even if people respond in unkind fashions. I've learned to rise above toxicity, and be a better leader. At the end of the day, I am proud of the campaign I have run and have no regrets. Our kindness, connectedness, and passion for our platform shone through. (Drake)
ILLUMINATE: From this campaign, I have gotten a small introduction to what life in the role as Student Body President and Student Regent would look like. It has made me value Batool, who is currently in this role, and her leadership, compassion, and drive to set the foundation for leadership after her. (Ibrahim)
From this campaign, I have learned about the impact student government can have on students, UNL, and the Lincoln community. I continue to be impressed by the resilience members of the Illuminate team have shown throughout this election process. This experience has also reinforced my belief that students are heavily relied on to create change on campus. The importance of supporting, listening and amplifying students as they share their perspectives cannot be understated. (Lloyd)
Is there any closing information you hope people know about you as they vote?
ADVANCE: As voters head to the polls, I hope they realize the impact that student government has across campus. I hope that people care more deeply about student voices in conversations, and I hope that they consider the importance of civil discourse and having tough conversations on the most important issues facing campus. (Drake)
ILLUMINATE: My leadership and advocacy did not start with student government and it will not end with ASUN. I hope the general student body takes time to look into the work candidates on both sides have done and make an informed decision on who is best fit to lead. I urge voters to understand the work that I’ve already done and the intention behind it, all of which has been done before I’ve even stepped into the role I’m running for. (Ibrahim)
What final arguments would you like to make?
ADVANCE: As voters cast their ballots, I hope that they consider the importance of experience and leadership. ASUN must have both new leaders, who have never been involved, and returning leaders who understand the structure and capabilities of the organization. We have run a campaign focused on action items that will truly progress accountability, advocacy, resources, DEI, and sustainability. I hope voters choose Advance, because of our ability and commitment to holding ourselves accountable, and working with students across campus in RSOs, fraternities and sororities, and everywhere in-between. (Drake)
ILLUMINATE: We hope that the student body takes a look at both campaigns to be better informed and vote according to what you want from your student representatives. (Ibrahim)
Jolie Peal contributed to the reporting of this story.