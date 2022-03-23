Editor’s Note: This article contains details about sexual assault.
The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska met Wednesday in the Platte River Room in the Nebraska Student Union to discuss two bylaw amendments and vote for senator of the year.
This marked the final meeting of the current ASUN administration, as next week ASUN’s newly elected executive team and senate will take office.
The first bylaw amendment discussed, Government Bill 16, would make diversity, equity and inclusion training as well as LGBTQA+ 101 training for all senators, Committee for Fee Allocations members and graduate level positions. Individuals will have 30 days to complete the training after they are voted or appointed into office, after which they will be given 15 school days notice. Should they fail to complete the training by the end of that notice, officials will be placed on probation until the training is completed.
Senators discussed the timing of the deadlines and other aspects of the bill but are unable to vote until next week because bylaw amendments must be voted on a week after they are introduced.
The second bylaw amendment discussed, Government Bill 17, would create a $20,000 grant for an equity project next year, allowing ASUN to create a new board for an equity project and allocate those funds toward increasing equity at UNL.
ASUN President Elect Jake Drake questioned the fiscal responsibility of the bill, but outgoing External Vice President Patrick Baker said roughly $400,000 will remain in ASUN’s reserves. Money is allocated to the reserve fund when it remains in the yearly budget at the end of the school year.
“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln student led Equity Project Grant provides grant funds for student-led projects directed towards improving overall understanding of diversity, equity, inclusion, access and belonging on the university campus,” according to the proposed mission statement. “The fund and reviewing committee empowers students and enables student drive to projects by providing a source of funding, guidance, hands-on experience and networking.”
Sen. Kat Woerner spoke during open forum to share her experience as a sexual assault survivor and about the Title IX process. Woerner said she was sexually assaulted last year and still does not have a result from her hearing, which took place recently, about 240 days after she was assaulted.
“That means a semester and a half of thinking about the trauma that happened to me,” she said.
Because of her negative experience with the title IX process, Woerner said if it happened again, she would not have spoken up about it. The experience has included 14 hours of hearings, she said, and questions that should not have been asked of her.
Woerner said she was fortunate to have good representation, someone with a legal background who offered pro bono assistance, because many people receive considerably less help from volunteers without a legal background.
“It’s like showing up to a gunfight with a pool noodle,” she said.
All of the negative experiences she outlined prevent people from speaking out, Woerner said, and the burden is even greater for LGBTQA+ students, students with disabilities, students who are immigrants and POC students.
Senators voted virtually for Senator of the Year after hearing from senators who made nominations. Nominees included senators Andrew Donesky, Paul Pechous, Betty Dessie, Grant Auman, Jake Drake, Meyri Ibrahim, Christine Trinh, Alec Miller and Kat Woerner.
President Batool Ibrahim said “I Love NU Day,” an event which invites students and alumni to lobby for NU’s interests at the Nebraska State Capitol, a successful chance for the university to connect with legislators.