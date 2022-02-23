The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska met Wednesday night to discuss legislation related to cybersecurity and other issues at UNL in the Great Plains Room of the East Campus Union.
Resolution 11, introduced by Senator Gavin Grabill, asks the university to expand cybersecurity training to the student level.
During executive reports Grabill said he recently sent a phishing email, which contains fraudulent information and attempts to entice receivers into clicking a link, to members of ASUN as a test. Only one senator clicked the link within the email. Grabill said he hopes to roll the process out to the entire student body soon, likely just after spring break.
Senators Andrew Donesky and Eric Rodene reported that a meeting last Friday between graduate students and their families at risk to lose housing and the university was positive and a temporary resolution has been reached.
“Moving out by June 30 is no longer on the table,” Rodene said.
A request has been made to continue a UNL family housing program in the long term, Donesky said, but that is still in the works. He said the message has been acknowledged, and Executive Vice Chancellor Katherine Ankerson asked for a week to come to an understanding of the situation.
Amy Barry, academic technologies manager for Information and Technological Services, spoke to ASUN about the Digital Learning Commons and the Respondus LockDown and Monitor values, used for remote testing. The services were used nearly 47,000 times by students in 2021, which Barry said rivals the number of students who used the DLC in previous years.
Barry said chemistry, economics, biological sciences, accounting majors and the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources were the students using the room most
The national conversation surrounding online proctoring services, Barry said, has been critical of the practice, as racial equity, privacy concerns, access in rural areas and emotional impact have been discussed.
When asked by External Vice President Patrick Baker about the future of these programs at UNL, Barry said there were previous conversations about switching to ProctorU, a similar program, but it was ultimately not chosen.
Baker said the University of Nebraska Omaha’s student government recently passed a resolution asking UNO to move away from these programs.