The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska met Wednesday to hear from graduate students that could potentially be displaced by a new Board of Regents policy as early as June 30, 2022.
There was no new legislation passed at this week’s meeting.
Anupam Ghosh and Haifaa Al-saadi, current residents in University of Nebraska Lincoln’s residence halls designated for families, spoke to ASUN about their situation. Al-saadi said families were informed by the university last Friday that they would be kicked out of their homes on June 30 and were then asked to wait until a Zoom meeting Monday for more answers.
UNL has paused the decision to sell the properties.
“All we got was ‘we are here to hear you’,” Al-Saadi said of that meeting, “but that’s not what we need, that’s not what we want.
Hundreds of people were affected by this decision, she said, and it’s not just graduate students, but their spouses and children as well.
“We have families that have signed leases in January and were promised a lease for an entire year,” Al-Saadi said.
Al-Saadi thanked Sens. Eric Rodene and Andrew Donesky and said they would not have been able to make it this far without representation from student government.
“We appreciate that you guys are willing to hear our voices and take some time out of your day to accommodate for us,” she said.
Ghosh said it is difficult for graduate students and their families to find safe and secure homes close to campus, especially when they are from outside the country.
“I don’t know why the university is planning to take away all of that,” he said.
Graduate students, Ghosh said, especially international graduate students, spread the word about the university’s quality around the world wherever they go.
“The only thing that can happen from this is bad press for the university,” he said.
Donesky said there is a meeting scheduled on Friday for potentially displaced students and their representatives to meet with Chancellor Ronnie Green and Executive Vice Chancellor Katherine Ankerson.
Eric Haffey and Todd Jensen of ITS Services attended the meeting to update students on their progress creating their website. The website will list resources and instructions on how to use them for students in one place. Links to help with Canvas, WiFi, two-factor authentication and Zoom will be available.
External Vice President Patrick Baker updated the senate on the ASUN elections, as the 2022-23 ASUN Executive Debate will be held at 7:30pm next Tuesday in the Swanson Auditorium at the Nebraska Union. The election will be held March 1 and 2 on MyRed.