For the first time in four years, this year’s Association of Students of the University of Nebraska election will be contested.
Two parties, Envision and Progress, are running for spots on the executive team and senate seats. There are 33 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students running with Envision, six with Progress, one write-in candidate and two running independently. While currently the president and internal vice president are voted upon in tandem, this year’s ballot will include a vote to make it so the external vice president is also included in the joint vote. ASUN attempted to pass the same change in last year’s election, but the vote did not pass.
In the last round of the ASUN Q&A series, The Daily Nebraskan is focused on the candidates for the different ASUN committees. The Green Fund Selections Committee reviews project proposals to determine if applicants will receive grants from the Green Fund, which focuses on supporting projects revolving around sustainability. The Committee for Fee Allocations recommends to the senate how much of the University Program and Facilities Fees, or student fees, to allocate to different groups and organizations on campus.
Students can vote via MyRED starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, and the voting period will end at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
The Daily Nebraskan asked candidates for the different committees about why students should elect them.
Green Fund Selections Committee
Positions available: 4
Candidates: 3
Not listed: Emma Clausen
Name: Elizabeth Park
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Environmental studies
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “[I’m] passionate about sustainability.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have worked on projects that have gotten Green Fund money and served on the [Green Fund Selections Committee] this past year.”
Name: Ryan Olsen
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Actuarial science and computer science
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I am super passionate about the environment! Participating in Green Fund will be a great way to encourage sustainable projects on campus.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “In high school, I was the founder and president of VegClub, which aimed to raise awareness about plant-based eating and the environment. Aside from my personal knowledge and background, I’ve held other leadership positions on campus, so I feel prepared to serve on the Green Fund Selections Committee.”
Committee for Fee Allocations
Positions available: 9
Candidates: 6
Not listed: Zak Folchert
Name: Jessica Stump
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Political science and psychology
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “I want to make UNL a more inclusive place.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “My prior experience with ASUN, my skill set and my passion for student government.”
Name: Zoe Keese
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Biochemistry
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “The largest reason I decided to run for this position was realizing what an integral part of the university [Committee for Fee Allocations] is and seeing the difference I could make if elected. The CFA enables its members to improve everything from the rec center to [Counseling and Psychological Services] by use of student fees, and I am thrilled about the opportunity to help them do that.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have spent this past year as a member of the freshman ASUN committee: [Freshman Campus Leadership Associates]. Through this experience, I have gained an understanding of how to implement change throughout the university and what changes I’d still like to personally work on.”
Name: Kelsey Loseke
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Animal science and agricultural economics
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I was inspired by my peers who could not say enough great things about this organization and how rewarding it is.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I bring a unique set of skills and ideas to the table. I will challenge my peers to maximize our endeavors in hopes of superior success.”
Name: Ahmed Ahmed
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Accounting
Party: Envision
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “Trying new opportunities.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I'm business oriented and have experience.”
Name: Brock Calamari
Standing for 2020-21 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Forensic science
Party: Progress
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “Personally, I want to run for the Committee for Fee Allocations because I believe that student fees deserve more scrutiny. Accounting for more than $600 a semester, this non-tuition part of the budget is relatively unknown to the average student. In this position, I would make it easier for students to know what their money goes towards and expand the methods of how they can provide feedback to the CFA.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “As treasurer and later vice president of the Residence Hall Association, I have gained a lot of relevant experience in student government. I have created budgets, debated spending levels and led committees. Most of all, I have been fully committed to improving resident life on campus, and I will bring that same commitment to improving the student experience through CFA.”