The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed all pieces of legislation at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday regarding three upcoming events.
Senate Bill 3 passed, meaning ASUN will host an event with the “LNK is Greater Than” campaign, a group that encourages COVID-19 preventative measures.
“We really want to promote COVID safety in a positive way,” Batool Ibrahim, Campus Life and Safety Committee co-chair, said. “A lot of people don’t know how to actually be safe during this time.”
The booth will be held Thursday outside of the Nebraska Union, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature games, prizes and swag.
Government Bill 3, authored by Government Liaison Committee chair Cameron Collier, details another booth hosted by ASUN this Thursday, in honor of Constitution Day.
The bill, which passed, states that the event will be in cooperation with the Husker Vote Coalition, a group of students, faculty and staff. It will take place outside of the union from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Government Bill 4, also authored by Collier, proposes that ASUN host a voter registration drive with the Husker Vote Coalition on Sept. 22, National Voter Registration Day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Through a partnership with Vote.org, Collier said registration can be done from a student’s phone and take less than two minutes to complete.
Kelli King, assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs, spoke during the open forum about how her office is continuing to support students during the pandemic and to hear suggestions and questions from the senate.
Sen. Jacob Gideon asked King whether she is more concerned about the conduct of organizations or of individuals in regards to COVID-19, to which she said she is most concerned with the safety of the community as a whole.
“There’s a word called ‘Ubuntu’, and it means ‘I am because we are,’” King said. “It’s something that’s very important to me … I can’t live my life individually; my rights and your rights converge on that same axis, so we’ve got to work together to do the best we can.”
The next senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.