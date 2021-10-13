The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed one appointment and discussed a proposed bylaw amendment.
During the open forum session of the meeting, Stephanie Alderson, the assistant director of the Women’s Center, gave a presentation on the LGBTQA+ Center and the LGBTQA+ community. She talked about important terms and what they mean, including those that make up LGBTQA+ acronym, identities and pronouns.
“We will help begin your education on the basics of gender identity and expression as it can be tough for marginalized folks to bear the burden of educating others about their lived experience,” she said.
ASUN also introduced a bylaw revision that would change the name of the Committee for Diversity and Inclusion to the Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
“Although it is a simple word change, it has a lot of weight,” Bhagya Pushkaran, co-chair of the Committee for Diversity and Inclusion, said. “It better reflects what our goals are.”
Per ASUN rules, the bylaw revision will be voted on at next week's meeting.
Grant Auman was appointed as a senator-at-large. President Batool Ibrahim appointed External Vice President Patrick Baker to serve as Electoral Commission director. In this position, Baker will oversee the 2022 ASUN elections that take place during the spring of each year.
“I want to make the election the most inclusive, competitive and functional race that it can be,” he said.
Ibrahim and Baker also encouraged senators to work on getting more projects in front of the senate.
“I just want to challenge everybody and really promote everybody to put more bills up,” Baker said. “Let’s just take advantage of the platform that we have.”
The next ASUN meeting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Nebraska Union. The public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.