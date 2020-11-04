The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed five bills and discussed one at its weekly meeting Wednesday night.
The first bill passed was Senate Bill 13 to help educate students on sustainability and sustainability practices. ASUN will hold a booth on Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Nebraska Union plaza. Candy and water bottles will be handed out, and students can play interactive games. Flyers from the Office of Sustainability will also be handed out.
The next bill passed was Government Bill 15, in which ASUN approved changes made to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln bylaws. The changes included altering multiple academic and committee responsibilities. These revisions will now be recommended to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
ASUN also discussed Senate Bill 15, which proposes changes to the ASUN bylaws. The changes would allow for graduate student senators to satisfy the requirement of having to serve on a committee by serving on the Graduate Student Assembly. Under ASUN rules, because this is a bylaws revision, it will be voted on at next week's meeting.
Senate Resolution 2 was voted on and passed. This resolution calls for the advocacy of a Pass/No Pass system for the Fall 2020 semester. It proposes that the Pass/No Pass deadline be moved until after final grades are posted.
Additionally, it asks that all classes are included in this policy and that it will not affect students’ GPA.
“I think for students that are particularly struggling, whether that is because they are ill, they have someone in their family that is ill or they are taking on other responsibilities of care taking or financial hardships, whatever it may be, whatever their walk of life is, we want to make sure that it doesn’t completely derail their academic path here at UNL,” Roni Miller, ASUN president, said.
Senate Resolution 3 passed as well, meaning ASUN will support the implementation of a well-being button on Canvas. This button would link to a resource page with information on mental health resources available to students.
Senate Bill 16 was added as emergency legislation and passed. ASUN will host a booth on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the union. This booth will provide students with the opportunity to recognize the diverse groups on campus through informative games and informational resources provided by the International Student and Scholar Office and the Office of Global Strategies.
ASUN will also enact up to $50 for the purchase of stickers, candy and poster boards.
Jacob Drake, a sophmore political science major, was appointed to the senate by the Appointments Board.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.