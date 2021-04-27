As a new Association of Students of the University of Nebraska executive team takes the reins of student government for the next year, the 2020-21 executives say goodbye to student government after a year like no other because of a changing world that included a global pandemic.
On March 11, 2020 — the night before Chancellor Ronnie Green would announce University of Nebraska-Lincoln would transition to remote learning the rest of the semester — the Envision student campaign for the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska won a highly contested election.
Though Envision, led by Roni Miller, Drew Harrahill and Saisha Adhikari — newly elected president, internal vice president and external vice president, respectively — would not take office for another month, they immediately had to adapt.
“We were thrown into a situation where students, and particularly student government, has never faced before,” Harrahill, a senior biochemistry major, said.
Adhikari, a senior biological sciences and psychology double major, said that she remembers a lot of confusion when everything was starting to take off with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was lost,” she said. “I didn’t know how to be a leader in that sense because it wasn’t something that someone taught us. We weren’t taught how to lead during a pandemic.”
The executive team went with the flow and began adapting to the new normal, Adhikari said. By using everyone’s skill set, she said, they were able to set a vision for themselves and for the year.
Even with the adaptation and challenges, Miller said she feels much of what they set out to accomplish, they were still able to do.
Harrahill felt that they lived up to the pillars that they had campaigned upon, which were improved mental health resources, dependable infrastructure, inclusive excellence, highlighted transparency and sincere sustainability.
“I think the goals that we ran on as a team were still there and still guiding us throughout this year, despite all of the unplanned events,” Miller said.
Those pillars were adjusted to fit the ongoing events, both Miller and Harrahill said, but the core of them still remained the same.
Adhikari said this year was the most monumental year for ASUN ever, because the senate had to tackle challenges regarding COVID-19, a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and the spike of hate crimes against the Asian and Asian American communities.
As a result of these events, Adhikari said ASUN furthered their advocacy and prioritized equity in everything they did.
Green said in a statement the student executives “ably and articulately represented the student viewpoint on an array of tough issues.” These included the pandemic response and systemic racism as well as sexual misconduct and divestment, among others.
And though he said he and the executives did not always agree, he was impressed by their leadership and wishes them well in the future.
“I have worked with many talented student leaders during my time at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but I was particularly impressed by and grateful for our student leadership during this challenging year,” he said in the statement.
Miller said that Harrahill and Adhikari have had a profound impact on her life and that it is hard to put into words because she still hasn’t fully grasped how much better of a person they have made her.
All three executive members said that they have trust and belief in the incoming senate and executive team, which includes President Batool Ibrahim, internal Vice President Taylor Jarvis and external Vice President Patrick Baker.
“I am very optimistic, and they have a great team.” Adhikari said “They have a diverse team who are going to be real change makers and make a difference.”