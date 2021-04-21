The 2020-21 Association of Students of the University of Nebraska administration will be voting on the final bills of its term at the weekly meeting Wednesday night before the transition to the 2021-22 administration.
If Government Bill 41 passes, ASUN will allocate up to $4,250 to the Student Organic Farm from the 2020-21 ASUN Green Fund budget. Additionally, the bill calls on the leaders of the farm to give a report to ASUN following the completion of the project.
The Student Organic Farm, located on East Campus, allows students to connect, learn and grow food, according to the farm’s website.
If Government Bill 42 passes, ASUN will continue to work with the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor to advocate for transparency in student fees for the 2021-22 academic year as well as future years. ASUN would create a webpage under the Student Fees tab of its website that would directly link to the new Executive Vice Chancellor website that strives to underline all mandatory, course and lab fees, according to the bill.
Additionally, the webpage would feature ways for students to contact the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor. The Communications Committee would advertise the new site on all ASUN social media platforms.
The webpage would be live by the beginning of the 2021 fall semester.
Following the adjournment of the final 2020-21 senate meeting, the transition ceremonies will be held for the incoming executive team and senators.
Outgoing ASUN President Roni Miller will give the welcoming remarks. Throughout the inauguration ceremonies there will be remarks from UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Laurie Bellows, former Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs James Greisen and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Tyre McDowell.
Miller will also give her year-end report.
“I am beyond excited for the next administration, but it is a bittersweet to say goodbye to ASUN,” Miller said in a text. “I have spent so much time in 136 Nebraska Union, in Zoom rooms, across campus and all other places representing this great university.”
The 2021-22 senators, along with the 2021-22 Green Fund and Committee for Fee Allocation representatives, will be sworn into office.
The new executive members, including President-elect Batool Ibrahim, Internal Vice President-elect Taylor Jarvis and External Vice President-elect Patrick Baker, will be administered the oath of office by the outgoing members of the respective position.
To end the night, the 2021-22 senate will be called to order and there will be nominations for the speaker of the senate and appointments chair.
Wednesday's senate meeting and inaugural events will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Centennial Room of the Nebraska Union. Due to social distancing guidelines, the public is encouraged to attend via Zoom.