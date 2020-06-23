Jake Johnson has been named associate to the chancellor for institutional equity and compliance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
On June 23, it was announced by Chancellor Green and is currently pending final approval by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Johnson will begin working as associate to the chancellor for institutional equity and compliance on July 6.
Johnson’s new position is in charge of making sure UNL is adhering with affirmative action, equal opportunity, civil rights and higher education laws, like Title IX, Title VII and the Americans with Disabilities Act.