The shared University of Nebraska application fee of $45 is being waived for resident students applying through the shared application from Sept. 20-Oct. 3.
First-time and transfer students applying for the fall 2022 semester can utilize this waiver to apply to all schools included in the University of Nebraska shared application. The NU shared application includes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
“We know that this is a critical time during the admissions cycle as a lot of high school students are thinking about where to apply,” Melissa Lee, a NU spokesperson, said. “It’s a really important opportunity for us as a university to connect with prospective students.”
The fee waiver is only available to resident students and aims to encourage those Nebraska students to apply, Lee said. Students can use the discount code “NUforNE” to access the waiver through the online application.
“We are here for our Nebraska students and families,” Lee said, “so this is really an effort to say that students and families here in Nebraska matter, and they are welcome here at our university.”
The NU system currently does not plan to offer the temporary fee waiver again this school year and has not yet discussed moving away from the application fee altogether, Abby Freeman, UNL director of admissions, said.
The fee has been temporarily waived in recent years, including 2020, and previously succeeded in gaining interest from applicants.
“[The fee waiver] creates a lot of energy for students to get that application submitted,” Freeman said. “We typically see quite a high volume of students getting their applications into Nebraska during this time, and it helps to move the application along earlier in the year, which is usually really helpful for a student as they make the decision of which college to choose.”
By encouraging students to apply early in the admissions cycle, Freeman said, it is hoped that students will have more time to focus on the next steps of deciding which university to attend.
The application fee waiver is also part of an effort for Nebraska universities to be more affordable and accessible to Nebraska students throughout their application process, and there is no better time to apply, Lee said.
“For us, this is really about helping students in their process,” Freeman said. “When we can remove a fee when they’re in that application phase, it opens up a potential chance that they might come to Nebraska when maybe we weren’t on the top of their list before. My hope is that we are making students’ and families’ lives easier by meeting them with this opportunity at this time.”