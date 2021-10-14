An altercation involving multiple people occurred outside Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln late Wednesday night, prompting several police vehicles from both the Lincoln Police Department and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department to arrive at the scene.
Around 10:30 p.m, over 10 police vehicles surrounded the fraternity — commonly referred to as FIJI — house’s north and west side, temporarily blocking traffic in front of the fraternity and Nebraska Union on R Street. Multiple people were detained and taken away in squad cars.
Ahmad Rana, the witness who called the police, and his friend Muhammad Ahmad, a first year master’s student in civil engineering, told The Daily Nebraskan they saw a few “drunk kids” banging on the doors of multiple frat houses before they broke one of the windows in FIJI and broke multiple car windows. Rana said the group was swearing and shouting loudly.
“They were for sure outsiders,” Ahmad said.
Individuals then came from inside the FIJI house and fought with those causing the disturbance. The fight continued for a few minutes, Rana said, and he called the police, who arrived only a couple of minutes later.
Ahmad and Rana both confirmed over ten individuals were involved in the fight.
Individuals from inside the fraternity restrained one of the people who came onto the property, Ahmad said, and at least one other was arrested by the police as they arrived.
Rana and Ahmad both said they saw the police arrest at least three individuals over the course of the incident, but many of the remaining people involved successfully fled the scene.
Officers then entered the FIJI house and appeared to speak to individuals inside while other officers searched the area and spoke to witnesses.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene to treat an individual in the back of the UNLPD vehicle, as he was vomiting profusely while handcuffed. He was then placed on a stretcher and taken into an ambulance. The individual claimed to be a minor when he spoke to police.
Later, the police handcuffed and then placed an individual — who had been speaking with officers and appeared to be filming with his phone — in a squad car.
UNLPD Captain Aaron Pembleton said the incident had concluded but the investigation was still ongoing. He confirmed that police made three arrests so far when contacted shortly after midnight Thursday.
Individuals inside FIJI declined to comment when asked by The Daily Nebraskan.
This is a developing story.
Sydney Miller and Emma Whaley contributed reporting to this story