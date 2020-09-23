The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Alpha Gamma Sigma fraternity installed a temperature screening system in the chapter house to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 within the fraternity.
Matt Bergmeyer, chief operating officer at SmallData Tech and an alumni member of Alpha Gamma Sigma, said in an email that SmallData Tech installed the Safe Sentry temperature screening system.
The fraternity uses the ID temperature scan process. Individuals scan their ID prior to the temperature scan, allowing for potential contact tracing or analysis for temperature trends by date, individual or floor, according to Bergmeyer.
Bergmeyer said the temperature sensor has an accuracy range of 0.2 degrees celsius.
Darin Armstrong, case facilities officer on the alumni board, said a fraternity member would come into the facility, scan their ID card, then put their wrist over the sensor to determine their temperature in a couple of seconds.
Armstrong said the sensor will give them a green or red light depending on their temperature. If it is a red light, which represents a higher temperature than normal, the individual will have to contact the risk management officer within the fraternity, as well as the president of the fraternity immediately by text or phone call, according to Armstrong.
The system also sends an email to Armstrong, the risk management officer and the president of the fraternity if the individual has a higher than normal temperature.
The Safe Sentry can also be used for temperature-only scans, in which the individual places their wrist in front of the sensor and a temperature is displayed, according to Bergmeyer.
“This mode was designed for high traffic patterns, or events with a large number of visitors and guests,” Bergmeyer said.
Bergmeyer said one of the fraternity’s alumni is a medical doctor and he was aware of Safe Sentry, so he suggested it to the alumni board.
Armstrong said the goal was to be able to check anyone’s temperature who entered the facility and to have a device people did not have to touch in order to prevent contamination and possible infection.
Several scans have confirmed individuals with a high temperature, so the system has already potentially prevented a large outbreak within the chapter house, according to Bergmeyer.
Armstrong said he believes that the screening system does not only tell the people who are living in the facility their temperatures, but it holds them accountable for keeping themselves, and everyone else, safe.
“The biggest thing it does is that it allows the individuals that are living in the facility to take responsibility by taking care of everyone else around them,” Armstrong said.