Enter Amy Lanham’s office and one sees — in her words — a “storage room, as well as an office.” There’s a Grumpy Cat toy on the table, a novelty item she said she got as a gift a couple years ago, as well as dozens of other little mementos — reminders of over 20 years working at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
This month, those mementos and the experiences they represent will inform her new position as director of Campus Recreation, a position vacated by Stan Campbell after 42 years of leadership.
For Lanham, UNL is a family tradition that began before she was born.
“My parents met at UNL,” she said. “It’s kind of been the school my family attended.”
Lanham came to the university for a biology degree with “full intentions of being a dentist.” Then she shadowed her own dentist.
“Oh, yeah, I can’t,” Lanham said, chuckling. “No, I don’t wish to do that at all.”
Although she had decided dentistry was not the direction she wanted to take, Lanham’s first experience in Campus Recreation — as a student worker one summer — opened her eyes to the possibility of a career in campus recreation.
Lanham completed her graduate degree working as the graduate assistant for sports clubs and youth activities. After graduation, she worked at the University of North Carolina Wilmington before returning to UNL.
What Lanham has always liked most about Campus Recreation is that “every day is different, and you get to have an impact on student success.”
Lanham said helping students succeed can come in different forms, such as a source of employment and a place to develop job skills, a method of stress release or a gateway to “finding your community.”
“I was just attracted to that,” she said.
Lanham said she has noticed administrative work takes her more “behind the scenes,” so she plans to remain engaged with students by “making time to be out from behind my desk, moving throughout the building, interacting with our student employees.”
Lanham keeps up to date with student issues through the Campus Recreation Advisory Council, which meets on a monthly basis, where she learns about students’ likes, dislikes and wishes.
“I want to see people succeed in whatever their story lends itself to,” Lanham said, adding, “I’m approachable, and if you ever wanna stop in and talk about collegiate recreation on the UNL campus I would love to have those conversations.”
Zac Brost, the senior assistant director for sports programs, has worked with Lanham “pretty much my entire professional career.”
“Amy’s a go-getter,” Brost said. “You will not find somebody more knowledgeable about Campus Recreation here at Nebraska. You won’t find anybody who’s more passionate about moving the organization forward than Amy. She’s a hard worker, she’s dynamic in this organization, she’s going to do a good job for us.”
Lanham said she attributes her success to asking questions and learning from others. She compares working in a variety of different Campus Recreation roles to having multiple perspectives in her approach to Campus Recreation.
Lanham’s vision is for Campus Recreation to be a “part of every Husker’s experience,” despite the challenges of university life.
“Campus Recreation is a get to, not a have to,” Lanham said in a recent UNL Campus Recreation article.
After taking into consideration everything a student must do in their daily life — their “have to” responsibilities — Campus Recreation is there to support students.
“If you’re down to those sacred minutes and you say, ‘I'm coming to use them at Campus Recreation,’ then we should absolutely do our best to figure out how that contributes to the best part of that person's day, because they took the opportunity to prioritize those valuable minutes and spend some of that time with us,” Lanham said.
Brost said that to be director of Campus Recreation, you need to “blend a lot of different skills.”
“First and foremost, you have to have a really good understanding of what it is we do here … and that is, provide that opportunity for students to find their community,” Brost said. “I think she does have a firm grasp of that.”
Lanham says Campus Recreation plays a role in students’ mental health, although she understands “exercise as medicine” is not the only method for coping or maintaining “personal resilience.”
“While we don’t necessarily have anything targeted … we try to do that part of mattering and belonging and connecting,” she said, “because that positive psychology is also a huge part of helping other people feel well.”
Lanham said she is excited about being the new Campus Recreation director but is taking the time to reflect and self-assess.
“I’ve loved collegiate recreation for 20 plus years, you know, and so to me this is just a new challenge,” Lanham said, “a new way for me to get to experience collegiate recreation in a role I haven't played yet.”