Protests in Lincoln continued for a fourth night on Monday, remaining peaceful and focusing on equality, unity and justice.
On Monday afternoon, protesters crowded outside the Hall of Justice until a 9 p.m. curfew imposed by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird went into effect. Following the curfew, protesters gathered in front of the Nebraska State Capitol and then marched down O Street to close out the night.
Protests remained mostly peaceful, with the exception of a small group of people who vandalized the Target at South 48th and O streets, so Gaylor Baird did not extend the curfew for Tuesday.
Gaylor Baird spoke to protesters outside the Hall of Justice on Monday evening and thanked them for advocating for peace, saying their commitment toward peace and justice was important, heard and seen.
“The march toward justice is a march we have to make every day, and I promise, as your mayor, that I am on that march with you,” she said.
Gaylor Baird told the crowd that protests in the last week have remained mostly peaceful, but some people have been taking advantage and using violence, destruction and chaos to sow division rather than unity.
“We need to walk the walk together,” she said. “The walk, of course, equality, kindness, civility and justice. Those are our shared values. And we have a ways to go on that walk.”
When the curfew went into effect at 9 p.m., protesters crowded toward the Hall of Justice and knelt on the ground as chants of “hands up, don’t shoot” and “no justice, no peace” began. Protesters also held up their hands as they chanted, with law enforcement inside the hall and an officer stationed on the roof.
“Say his name” was chanted for both George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week, and James Scurlock, who was killed in Omaha on Saturday night.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced in a press conference on Monday that Jake Gardner, who shot Scurlock, would not be charged because he acted in self-defense.
About 30 minutes after the curfew went into effect, protesters made their way toward the Capitol. Around the same time protesters were leaving, someone from within the crowd threw an item toward the Hall of Justice, but nothing occurred as a result.
Protesters on motorcycles and in cars blocked traffic so others could march.
On the steps of the Capitol, police officers and Nebraska National Guard military police were lined up in riot gear, separated from protesters by a rope barrier. Shortly after 10 p.m., all of the officers went inside after an agreement was reached with protesters to remain peaceful and show solidarity.
Malea Ness of Lincoln said the officers choosing to leave the Capitol steps made her tear up because, while the police may not be understanding, they’re trying.
“They’re given these orders and these rules and these laws to abide by, which is bulls---,” she said. “They don’t want to ... abide by that, they want to go out and they want to probably protest. They want to be on the streets here with us, but they probably are too scared to lose their job, to lose their badge, and that’s not what we’re trying to do.”
Following the absence of the police force, Nebraska State Patrol Major Mike Jahnke joined two protesters to place flowers on the steps of the Capitol in honor of Scurlock. After, Jahnke and a majority of protesters silently knelt for nine minutes in honor of Floyd.
“A lot of people came out tonight for the right reason: to stand and show their respect to the Black community, to the people who are dying. And I think that’s really impactful,” Ness said. “I’m just glad that everyone took a knee [and took] the time for silence to get an understanding of what people go through every day in the community.”
Following the moment of silence, protesters continued speaking on the importance of Black lives before switching to announcements around 10:40 p.m. to prepare for protests on Tuesday. Organizers urged the crowd to make it home safe and find rides or assistance home if needed.
Around 11 p.m., the remaining protesters marched north to O Street and proceeded eastbound for the remainder of the evening.
Dario Rossin of Lincoln said he felt the need to protest because of the death he was seeing every day.
“I woke up everyday to see a new Black person that has died. And I was not feeling that, so I said that I’m gonna step up … to show everyone what we’re really about,” he said. “We’re not just riots … No, we can peacefully protest at the same time. Like Martin Luther King Jr.”
Together, he said, they could join together for one common goal.
“All of these people are strangers to me, but we’re all fighting for one thing,” he said. “That makes them family to me.”
Omaha protesters, however, did not have the same experience as those in Lincoln.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert imposed a three-day curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night beginning Sunday. Similar to Lincoln, officers knelt with protesters and tried to work toward common ground before the curfew went into effect Monday, but when it did, law enforcement and protesters clashed.
A water bottle was thrown at officers and officers responded by shooting pepper balls at the crowd. At the end of the night, there was not a clear count of how many protesters were arrested, but at least two city buses were filled, and two protesters were arrested for illegally carrying firearms, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Marcel Austin of Lincoln, who said he attended protests in Lincoln the past three nights, was shot with a rubber bullet that had hit the back of his head on Sunday when police began to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew.
Austin said he has dealt with racism and police brutality himself and wanted to show up again to try and make a difference.
“I just felt like I had to get back out here and keep on fighting like I was because I’m not dead yet, so there’s no reason to not be fighting,” he said.
On Tuesday during a news conference, Gaylor Baird reflected on the previous night’s protest. She said she viewed the protests as an invitation to walk toward a more just world. She also said she had witnessed a commitment to community safety and building, which led her to decide not to extend the curfew.
“The events last night demonstrated that there is a way forward for our community — a path of open dialogue, respect and change without violence and destruction,” she said. “Last night gives me hope for another night focused on amplifying important messages that everyone needs to hear, free from the destructive distraction created by a small number of bad actors looking to take advantage of this moment.”
Ness said she was proud of Lincoln for showing up and that seeing everyone together was the reason she would continue to protest.
“Every person that comes out, whether they’re protesting or they’re watching or whatever, they’re here for a reason,” she said. “They’re there to listen, to understand, to educate and I love it. Every person counts, no matter what race, no matter what gender, nothing. Everybody counts.”
