After nearly 20 years, the United States government is ending its military presence in Afghanistan that was part of efforts to stem the war on terror.
The last of that presence boarded a U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo plane on Monday, Aug. 30, at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in the country’s capital of Kabul, according to a tweet from the U.S. Department of Defense.
The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, 18th Airborne Corps boards a U.S. Air Force C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul.
Shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania, the U.S began its mission in Afghanistan.
Al-Qaeda, the terrorist group behind the attacks, was largely based in Afghanistan at the time leading to American involvement in the country then ruled by the Taliban, according to Robert Schub, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who researches U.S. foreign policy.
Former President George W. Bush’s administration gave the Taliban an ultimatum: hand over Al-Qaeda leadership, including Osama Bin Laden, or face invasion, Schub said. The Taliban refused, and Americans went to Afghanistan.
The United States ousted the Taliban government and began trying to build up a democratic-like government in Kabul, he said.
“The United States poured in tremendous amounts of resources to build up and prop up a government in Kabul, ideally with the goal of it being a vaguely democratic representative government that shared interests aligned with the interests of the United States,” he said.
The U.S. also provided military training to try and build up local Afghan forces into a reputable and effective fighting force, Schub said.
Following the United States’ withdrawal of troops, Afghan forces fell quickly.
“I think the most perplexing thing of the last 20 years is the utter failure to build up a competent and strong willed Afghan military,” Schub said.
Now, with the Taliban taking back control of the country and no more U.S. government presence, some Americans and Afghan allies are still stranded in the country.
“The bottom line: 90% of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave, were able to leave. And for those remaining Americans, there is no deadline,” President Joe Biden said in an address to the nation Tuesday afternoon. “We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out.”
Joe Brownell, director of the Military and Veterans Success Center, said there are resources available to students who may be affected by the events, including Counseling and Psychological Services, community resources and Veterans Affairs.
He also encouraged students who have questions to ask and learn about what is going on. He said that he is available to help educate and answer students’ questions.
The Afghan Student Association, which held a protest on Sunday, said in an email that they are concerned and scared about what an Afghanistan under Talbian rule means.
“The initial feelings of hearing and seeing the Taliban take over the country again, after 30 years, was fear and uncertainty,” their email said. “We did not know what would happen to our families.”
For students who are feeling the effects of the recent weeks or have concerns about loved ones possibly stranded in the country, one thing is for sure: America’s longest war is over, and AFSA encouraged students to come to them for anything.
“There are many resources available to students dealing with the conflict right now,” the AFSA executives said in the email. “As members of AFSA, we provide a safe and comforting space to individuals who wish to share their experiences with us. We have connections to paperwork that can be filed for family members you wish to evacuate. We are constantly calling representatives to access the resources the government provides to them for evacuees.”