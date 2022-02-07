Open campaigning for the 2022 Association of Students of the University of Nebraska election begins on Monday Feb. 7 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and only one Student Election Group, Advance, has filed for the election this spring. The Daily Nebraskan sat down with the three executive team candidates from Advance to discuss who they are, what their goals are and how they hope to achieve them.
Jake Drake – Presidential Candidate
Drake, a junior political science major from Murray, Nebraska, said he decided to run for the position because he believes ASUN needs to assume more accountability and be more available to help students. He said that as a first-generation student, he began his time on campus not knowing what was going on, but has learned to reach out and serve the community, enriching his time at UNL.
Alec Miller – External Vice Presidential Candidate
Miller, a junior psychology and Spanish double major from Lincoln said he knew he wanted to become a Husker since being on campus as a child for Husker Football games. He said he’s been involved in student government for his entire time here and has been involved in research labs for the psychology department. Miller said he hopes to make sure every student knows they have an advocate in ASUN.
Christine Trinh – Internal Vice Presidential Candidate
Trinh, a junior economics and political science double major from Lincoln said she initially intended to go out of state for college, but was happy to find opportunities she did not expect at UNL, including ASUN and honor societies. She said the electoral trio met their freshman year in the Freshman Campus Leadership Associates and have been good friends ever since.
***
The SEG will be running on a platform with five key issues: accountability, resources, advocacy, diversity, equity and inclusion and sustainability.
“The cornerstone of our campaign is to bring accountability to the association,” Drake said.
Many students don’t know or understand what ASUN does, Miller said, and think it’s exclusive and inaccessible, like a private club instead of a student government. The hope, he said, is to change that perception.
“From my understanding, students think ASUN is very political in a sort, because we’re constantly in this echo chamber where we’re creating the same legislations every year,” Trinh said.
Drake said the group is focused on policy changes that would make the process more transparent and accountable, including stricter adherence to ASUN’s bylaws, exploring a state of the student union address and including Registered Student Organizations in conversations. The SEG also supports alcohol sales at UNL athletic events, and wishes to continue the progress made on diversity, equity and inclusion issues this year, Miller said.
The trio repeatedly declined to comment about the performance of the current ASUN administration.
Trinh said the SEG is committed to pushing their senators to hold office hours next fall, and in turn, the executive team wants to support their senators. The SEG is also trying to increase voter turnout in this election to get more student input and involvement, and Trinh said that is especially important in an uncontested election.
The SEG will work very hard to communicate to voters and hold conversations on important issues regardless of whether it is contested or not, Drake said.
Drake said he’s excited to be running for the position and looks forward to the campaign ahead.
“Obviously I’m really happy to be running for president,” Drake said, “I want to advocate for students on every level.”