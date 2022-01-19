Every University of Nebraska-Lincoln student living on campus — specifically in residence halls, fraternities and sororities — will need an additional COVID-19 test between Jan. 23-28.
In partnership with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, UNL announced Wednesday the updated testing strategy was developed to compare the data gathered during UNL’s two-week re-entry testing period that began Jan. 9 and continues through Friday, Jan. 21. This will also monitor how the virus — including the omicron variant — spreads in close living quarters, according to Nebraska Today.
According to the UNL COVID-19 Dashboard, the UNL seven-day positivity rate peaked on Jan. 6, 2022, at 21.86%. This is the highest since the university began recording data on Aug. 12, 2020. This has decreased to 10.21% for the seven-day period ending Jan. 17, 2022, which is higher than almost all seven-day periods in 2021.
“The current positivity rate, of less than 10% for the week ended Jan. 15, is significantly lower than before mandatory re-entry testing began but reflects the impact of the omicron surge,” Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, said in an email.
Students who are required to test will be notified via email, and appointments for testing can be made through the Safer Community app, COVID-19 Testing Portal or through drop-in appointments at testing locations. Other students may still obtain testing at UNL testing sites if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are symptomatic, according to Reed.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should not take another PCR test for at least 90 days, which includes UNL’s saliva-based testing, as the sensitivity of the test could result in another positive. According to the university’s announcement and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, a negative test result will not change the need or length of an isolation period.
Unless symptoms return during the 90-day period, students should not undergo additional testing. COVID-19 testing resources are limited and costful, according to the Nebraska Today release, and by going out in public, it could put others at risk of contracting the virus. Also, PCR tests can still detect the virus for up to 90 days, which means individuals can still test positive even if they are past the isolation period.
Reed said students are urged to continue wearing facial coverings, hand washing, social distancing and getting vaccinations and booster shots. Students can register to receive a vaccine or booster shot at an on-campus clinic on Jan. 26. Vaccinations or boosters will be available at the Nebraska Union Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in the East Nebraska Union Prairie Suite from 3-5 p.m.
“We recognize each individual is responsible for their own actions and making responsible choices with regard to COVID-19,” Reed said. “Student testing cooperation and compliance gives us the opportunity to enjoy in-person courses, activities and opportunities throughout the semester while continuing to help keep our community safe.”
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article stated testing would be Jan. 23-29, based on a Nebraska Today article. This article was updated at 4 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2022, to correct the testing period to Jan. 23-28 and add additional information.
Zach Wendling contributed to the reporting of this article.