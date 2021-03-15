The Revitalize party is running uncontested in this year's Association of Students of the University of Nebraska election.
There are 45 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students running with Revitalize, two students running as independents and one student as a write-in candidate.
While there will be no competition between different student election groups, certain positions have more candidates than the number of senate seats or positions available.
The general election will be held from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 via MyRED.
The Daily Nebraskan asked senate candidates why students should elect them.
College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
Positions available: 4
Candidates: 4
Not listed: Savannah Gerlach, Benoit Kayigamba
Name: Kat Woerner
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Economics, environmental studies and natural resource and environmental economics
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: Three
Reason for Running: “Sustainability has been a pillar in which ASUN parties have run on for years, but beyond a few ideas here or there, very few initiatives have been truly accomplished. This year was my first year as an ASUN senator and within a few short months, I was able to change the bylaws to make every ASUN sponsored event zero-waste and every ASUN-sponsored travel carbon neutral. I want to do more and make UNL more environmentally sustainable. I decided to run to advance sustainability at UNL through legislation and communication.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I am qualified for this position because I have been either in or working with ASUN since my first semester in college. In this time, I have written resolutions, bills and have even changed the bylaws for items including zero-waste events, carbon neutrality and a plastic bag ban on campus. I am dependable, hardworking and passionate about making UNL more sustainable to catch up with our Big 10 peers.”
Name: Serge Francis
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Integrated sciences
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “As an international student, I want to be the voice for everyone who comes to UNL from a totally different culture. I know it can be hard to adjust to the way things are done in a new country or region, and it may sometimes seem that you are not heard or represented. As such, I want to expand awareness on issues that affect students, especially international students, and I believe running for this position is the way to do that.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have been involved with ASUN since my first year of college and I fully understand all the responsibilities that come with the position. I truly care for the student body and feel that I could voice everyone’s opinions and concerns. I will do my best to be selfless, dedicated, compassionate and most of all, genuine. I hope to uphold the vision of our student body, and to listen to students' new ideas to improve the future of UNL.”
College of Architecture
Positions available: 1
Candidates: 1
Name: Trent Weatherwax
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s):Party: Architectural studies
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I know people who are currently involved with ASUN and people who were in the past. After hearing the positive things that they have said about their time in ASUN, I found an interest in it and wanted to get involved.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I feel that I will be able to represent the values and opinions of all students in the College of Architecture in a fair and equal way. I will advocate for the students and bring ideas that are in the best interest of both the College of Architecture and all students attending UNL.”
College of Arts and Sciences
Positions available: 7
Candidates Running: 8
Name: Alec Miller
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Psychology and Spanish
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: Two
Reason for Running: “I have a desire to serve students and advocate for their needs. The ideal position to pursue this desire would be as senator for the College of Arts and Sciences.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have been involved in and gaining experience in ASUN Student Government as long as I have been a student at UNL. I have a passion for reaching out to students and inviting them to be honest and provide input on what the university could do better. During my first term as a senator and communications committee chair, I demonstrated this passion by revitalizing the ASUN social media and hosting a What to Fix Booth outside the Union to gain student input. I hope I can earn your vote so that I may pursue the necessary changes on campus, outlined in our campaign pillars, with great ambition and joy alongside an incredible group of student leaders.”
Name: Christine Trinh
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Economics and political science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: Two
Reason for Running: “My time as Freshman Campus Leadership Associates co-director has been nothing short of humbling. Helping my committee of 20 freshmen grow has been an honor and has allowed me to experience leadership in its truest form. Running for senator of CAS will allow me to continue to serve the UNL community.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I grew up in Lincoln and respect my community greatly. I am a staunch advocate of investing back into the place that invested in you. Senate is dynamic. My time in FCLA has helped me lead with a passion unfounded elsewhere. I have nuanced ideas to contribute and senate will allow an arena for that creativity to flourish.”
Name: Zoe Keese
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Biochemistry
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: Two
Reason for Running: “I have always valued education, and by extent, advocating for it. Being a senator for ASUN means the ability to champion what I care about: a college environment that fosters intellectual growth, challenging and respectful discourse and an inclusive community. I believe that ASUN has the power and drive to accomplish real, tangible change on campus to make UNL a more inclusive environment for all.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have served on Freshman Campus Leadership Associates, the Committee for Fee Allocations, and the Chancellor’s Student Committee on Sexual Misconduct. Throughout my involvement with these groups, I've gleaned not only what we can improve upon as a university, but how we can work to improve it. I am passionate about UNL, and more importantly, passionate about bettering it for others.”
Name: Michael Sanders
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Computer science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “Inspired by a friend who is a part of ASUN.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have the knowledge, as a minority, to help speak to those voices, as well as the skills necessary to relate to all the diverse people in the College of Arts and Sciences.”
Name: Jessica Stump
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Political science and psychology
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: Two
Reason for Running: “I have the skills and passion necessary to ensure that the students I represent have access to the resources and information they need to succeed on and off campus.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have two years of experience with ASUN and I have an in-depth understanding of the needs of the students I will represent.”
Name: Jake Drake
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Political science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: Two
Reason for Running: “I find great joy in making a difference in my community, and ASUN has served as the perfect outlet to make that happen. Through FCLA and [Campus Life and Safety], I have been a part of initiatives to advocate for campus resources like the Women's Center, [Counseling and Psychological Services], [Center for Advocacy, Response & Education], [Black Student Union] and more. I have been part of teams helping to drive reform too, addressing policy on Title IX, accessibility, sustainability and more. I am presently working with my partner, Zoe Keese, to expand access to the sexual health kits on campus.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “For the last two years I have made it my passion to serve others and be a strong representative of the UNL community. Through my prior work in ASUN, my connections and my spirit, I know that I have the qualifications to best represent the students of this university. I am proud to be a Husker, and I am proud of the tangible change I have made, and will continue to make for the student body."
Name: Bhagya Pushkaran
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Political science and mathematics
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “As I was involved with [FCLA] my freshman year, I was exposed to the broader system of ASUN, including dedicated student senators and trustworthy executives. Seeing their drive to make a positive difference in the UNL community inspired me to also pursue intentional and impactive leadership. I want to be able to earn a position where I can also enact meaningful changes through legislation and collaboration with other UNL students and faculty and be able to represent a diverse student body.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “My past experiences with FCLA have provided an in-depth understanding of the foundations of student government at UNL. I got a better understanding of the implementation of roles and the opportunities leaders have to make a difference. I also exemplify strong leadership skills and am constantly growing thanks to the Nebraska Human Resources Institute, where they seek out individuals who demonstrate high human relations capital and exceptional leadership. I am also involved in various campus organizations that allow me to interact with a variety of students and faculty, so I can utilize active listening to hear out what they need on this campus.”
Name: Natalie Hole
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Political science and ethnic studies
Party: Independent
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “In the time that I’ve spent at UNL, I’ve found myself inspired to serve the community I’ve been so warmly welcomed by. For one, I want to ensure that other students can have the same positive experiences that I’ve been lucky enough to have. I don’t want my time at UNL to be exclusive to the kind of student who just ‘had it good.’ I want that experience to be the norm for every Husker. In addition to maintaining the standards the university already holds itself to, I want to see those standards adjust to our ever changing world. Now more than ever, we know the importance of a system capable of adaptation. Through the end of the pandemic and whatever changes our community faces in the future, I want to ensure that a college education is that last thing a student has to worry about. The foundation is already solid, but the potential for growth is constantly climbing.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “Obviously every student has a unique college experience, especially in the College of Arts and Sciences, but I’m confident in my ability to represent the community I’m so proudly a part of. Beyond my academics, involvement and previous representative experience, I value my ability to reach out, listen and empathize with everyone I meet. In large communities like that of UNL, decision makers too often rely on their status as a trustee representative without actually gaining the trust of the people they represent. Knowing it all on a procedural level isn’t enough if you don’t know your community on a personal level. Even now, I make concerted efforts to really get to know the people around me. As a representative not only would I be more incentivized to listen to my community, I would be able to advocate for them on an administrative level.”