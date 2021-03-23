The Revitalize party is running uncontested in this year's Association of Students of the University of Nebraska election.
There are 45 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students running with Revitalize, two students running as independents and one student as a write-in candidate.
While there will be no competition between different student election groups, certain positions have more candidates than the number of senate seats or positions available.
The general election will be held from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 via MyRED.
The Committee for Fee Allocations recommends to the ASUN senate how much of the University Programs and Facilities Fees, better known as student fees, to allocate to the various groups and organizations on campus.
The Green Fund Selections Committee reviews proposals and projects to determine if applicants will receive funding from the Green Fund. The Green Fund focuses on assisting projects related to sustainability.
The Daily Nebraskan asked senate and committee candidates why students should elect them.
College of Law
Positions available: 1
Candidates: 1
Name: Tanmayee Chengalasetty
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Second year professional student
Major(s): Law
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I wanted to bring forth change and easier access to student services to the law students.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “With my experience in working in nonprofits and serving in leadership positions, I have the skills for this position while being approachable, empathetic and strategic.”
Committee for Fee Allocations
Positions available: 9
Candidates: 9
Name: Ellie Russell
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): History and English
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “I'm running for this position because I think students deserve fairness and equity in the fees they pay. The university needs to be transparent and accountable with student money, and I want to help ensure that happens.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I've spent a year involved with student government in my role in [Freshman Campus Leadership Associates] and I've learned a lot about the relationship between ASUN and administration. I'm willing and qualified to be a representative for fellow students and their interests.”
Name: Whitney Schwisow
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Actuarial science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I wanted to connect with students on campus with different backgrounds and majors than me. I also want to make a difference on campus.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I believe I am qualified because I truly care about the student body as a whole. I am a very empathetic person, and I think my viewpoints would be valuable for the Committee for Fee Allocations.”
Name: Mason Badowski
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Actuarial science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I decided to run for the Committee for Fee Allocations because it is a fantastic opportunity to represent a large portion of the student body and make sure that student fees are completely transparent and appropriated to areas that would best serve the student body.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I believe that I have the ability to efficiently gather input and data to plan out decisions that effectively benefit two different sides of a problem. I am very open to input and have great patience to hear out opinions on any matter.”
Name: Shivani Mudhelli
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Mathematics and computer science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “I want to be involved with the many projects done by ASUN and the student body and learn about the issues on campus that people are passionate about. Being a part of FCLA the past year has shown me just how important it is to use my voice to make campus a better place. I am inspired by the current work of ASUN and feel being in that environment will make me a stronger leader. Overall, being in this position, I can do my part to improve UNL as a whole.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “Through my time in FCLA this year, I have seen how ASUN functions and how projects and legislations get put through. I understand the work it takes to make change on campus. I've made connections with many people on campus, and with these conversations, I know the issues that should be fixed.”
Name: Finn Lucas
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Finance
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I have always had a passion for student government, and I didn't want to stop when I came to college. I want to help the students of UNL by making the university an enjoyable place to go to school.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have had many leadership positions in the past and have enjoyed working with other students. I also have a passion for finance and want to apply my interest in my role within ASUN.”
Name: Prema Vasudevan
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Computer science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I think it is incredibly important to ensure that student voices are being heard and have impact on what goes on in our campus. I decided to run for this position as a way to support student voices and amplify transparency that I value from the university and from student government organizations.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I think I am qualified for this position because I have prior experience managing funds and keeping organizations on budget, and also because I am truly passionate about honesty and transparency, and I hope to maintain these values as a member of the CFA.”
Name: Kadeja Alkanass
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Psychology, political science and international business
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “A friend referred me and told me I would be a good asset to this committee.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I believe I am qualified for this position because I help make budgets for people. I am an international business major, and I am a great, determined, hardworking, one-of-a-kind individual. I have had a lot of experience with fee allocating within my own business startup and my dad’s bakery when I was younger.”
Name: Nakanda Kairigi
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Political science and global studies
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “A lot of students, including myself, have questions each semester about how some of the fees that we pay don't go to services that we all use on a regular basis. So, bringing more transparency to where those fees are going and why will help bridge that gap.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have been very involved on campus this year and believe that I can advocate for the needs of students based on my experience in ASUN so far.”
Name: Tori Diersen
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Economics
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I decided to run for this position because money matters. I want to make sure that each dollar charged for student fees is spent making UNL the best place to go to school.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have a financial outlook that cuts out unnecessary costs. If a student is spending a dollar, I believe they should find out where the money is going and what resources their fees make available.”
Green Fund Selections Committee
Positions available: 4
Candidates: 4
Name: Grace Clausen
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Computer science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “Climate change is the most important issue facing this generation.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have experience working on the green fund in the past, and I’m enthusiastic to see how we can better campus in the future.”
Name: Emma Mirnics
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Computer science and English
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “Climate change is a growing issue in society, and while at times it can seem like an insurmountable challenge, as a campus, the University of Nebraska can make tangible changes to help aid in a shift towards sustainability.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I believe I am qualified for this position because of my passion for the policies on campus and the future of sustainability at UNL. I'm an organized hard worker, and I will make sure that the voices of students are recognized in a manner that translates into action.”
Name: Aila Ganić
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Political science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “I want to encourage and empower students to make UNL a more sustainable campus through [the] green fund. I believe our student body is full of innovative, creative ideas to continue making UNL more environmentally friendly.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I have been and am currently involved with various environmental groups on campus and in the community and believe these experiences have given me expertise in sustainability tactics. Additionally, as someone who has involvements in groups across campus, I feel I am able to connect with a multitude of students and represent UNL's student body in this position.”
Name: Damien Niyonshuti
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Integrated science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: Two
Reason for Running: “I firmly believe there are so many brilliant people at UNL with amazing green ideas. I want to work with them to make their proposals a reality! My goal is to streamline the application process and project review mechanisms to make it more possible for students to see their green projects to fruition, and in doing so, contribute to leveraging the university’s sustainability performance.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I am bringing my experience as a Sustainability Specialist intern (at UNL's Office of Sustainability) as well as my senate experience to this role. With this, I feel optimistic that I am well equipped with necessary knowledge and skills this role demands.”