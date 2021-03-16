The Revitalize party is running uncontested in this year's Association of Students of the University of Nebraska election.
There are 45 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students running with Revitalize, two students running as independents and one student as a write-in candidate.
While there will be no competition between different student election groups, certain positions have more candidates than the number of senate seats or positions available.
The general election will be held from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 via MyRED.
The Daily Nebraskan asked senate candidates why students should elect them.
College of Business
Positions available: 6
Candidates: 6
Name: Brent Lucke
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Marketing and management
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “From my experience campaigning last year, and my experience leading campus groups like Groundwork UNL, it's clear to me that most students are unaware or misinformed about the role and impact of ASUN on campus. Transparency and proactive communication with the student body are tenets from Revitalize I hope to carry into a second term.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I've had a wide breadth of leadership and problem solving roles in various campus groups. As a builder, leader of a UNL branch of a presidential campaign, officer in Young Democrats and co-director of Groundwork UNL, I've worked with many different students of differing backgrounds. From these experiences, I've learned to navigate the ambiguity of changing rules and restrictions and manage the uncertainty of starting something new.”
Name: Summer Liu
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): International business
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “I want to continue my involvement with ASUN and seek out more potential for me to have on campus, and the College of Business senator position will provide me with the perfect platform to do so.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I believe that I am a student first, and the student government needs to be represented by voices who can reflect exactly what we need and what we want to change. I am driven by the motivation of people around me, and I have the purpose to implement the change in this position.”
Name: Gavin Grabill
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Actuarial science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “During my time on [the Committee for Fee Allocations], I learned a lot about ASUN’s decision making process as well as the kind of impact those decisions can make on campus. On CFA, I only had input on the student fees budget, and this year I wanted to have an opportunity to broaden the scope of my impact, which led me to run for a College of Business senate seat.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I believe I am qualified because of my experience in ASUN as well as my leadership experience as an executive board member of my fraternity. I think the combination of these experiences will allow me to find great success as a senator.”
Name:Brandon Collins
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Economics and management
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: Two
Reason for Running: “In my time in ASUN I have seen what a real effect it can have on campus. I would like to take a larger role in creating positive change here on campus. The university is here to serve the students, and I want to hold them responsible as an advocate for all students.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “My experience in ASUN for the past two years has allowed me to really learn about this position and what it takes. I have a lot of ideas and am excited to start working on them. I also have experience running a non-profit that I think will help me as a senator.”
Name: Marissa Cruse
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Economics
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I started as a [Resident Assistant] my sophomore year, and I quickly began to realize that many students did not feel advocated for and that there was a disconnect between what administration thought students were struggling with versus what they were actually struggling with.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I believe I am qualified for the position because I am motivated to lead and represent those who are underrepresented. I also believe I bring a unique experience to the position.”
Name: Josh Thiele
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Actuarial science
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: Three
Reason for Running: “I wanted to continue my involvement with ASUN and hopefully have a further impact on the university in my final year here.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I believe I have a good understanding of College of Business student needs [and] desires combined with a past experience within ASUN.”
College of Education and Human Sciences
Positions available: 4
Candidates: 2
Name: Riha Karney
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Communication sciences and disorders with a speech-language pathology emphasis
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: Three
Reason for Running: “I decided to run for this position to play a proactive role in bettering the community and to work together with other passionate students to achieve our goals. I also wanted to broaden my horizons on issues that I may not be aware of and find ways to support those as well. I've always been amazed with how much change can come from ASUN and all the incredible ideas that people share!”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I feel like I've had quite a variety of experiences in ASUN so far that have each taught me something different, and I think putting all that knowledge together makes me qualified for this senator position. I also believe that I can embody being a leader as well as a follower and alternate between the roles when I need to, which can allow me to take initiative on my own projects while also supporting others on their projects.”
Name: Paul Pechous
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Special education 7-12
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “My time in [Freshman Campus Leadership Associates] has given me the opportunity to see how great UNL is. I not only want to help the students in [the College of Education and Human Sciences], but all 25,000 students on campus realize their full potential. I want to see UNL become more student-centered while highlighting Revitalize’s six pillars.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “Over the last year in FCLA, I have worked to highlight transparency in regards to COVID-19. I hope to continue this work and new projects if elected senator. This time in ASUN has allowed me to see how ASUN functions as well as how different university operations work.”
College of Engineering
Positions available: 3
Candidates: 3
Name: Sejal Soni
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Mechanical engineering
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “I have been in the College of Engineering for the entirety of my college career. I have seen how vast its scope is and how motivated and passionate its students are. My involvements within the college and university have led me to understand the complete engineer initiative to be beyond the scope of a classroom. It is through serving the institution and setting the standard that you can be a better communicator, leader and engineer.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “Through the College of Engineering, I have been exposed to phenomenal opportunities to learn and grow. The academic faculty has ensured quality learning and inclusion of the wide variety of ideas through the diversity in the student body. I have been involved with the advisory board and have been a teaching assistant for professors. These positions have helped me build teamwork, civic responsibility and ethics, all of which I intend to utilize and grow through ASUN.”
Name: Seth Caines
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Junior
Major(s): Biological systems engineering
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: None
Reason for Running: “I ran for this position because I’m a student that wants to see change happen at this university. As a student of color, I want to ensure that all representative voices of the student body are heard. I ran for this position so that I could be a voice to students that feel as if they’re not being heard. Along with this, I also wanted to run for this position because I wanted to get involved with on-campus projects that are being led for the betterment of the university. Being able to work alongside countless other leaders at UNL will help change get done at this university in an efficient and meticulous manner, and I’m beyond excited to start working on projects that help UNL change for the better. Specifically with the College of Engineering, I wanted to be able to represent my college to make sure our concerns get heard.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “I believe that I qualify for this position because I am passionate about advocacy for students, along with sustainability, transparency between the university and students and many other pillars that the Revitalize campaign believes in. I want to push these pillars into action around the university to make sure that students see positive change in their university.”
Name: Andrew Hazel
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Senior
Major(s): Software engineering
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “Continuing to be an advocate for mental health outreach and improved equity of marginalized students is ultimately what motivated me to run for re-election.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “Through my short tenure in ASUN, I have held a virtual mental-health discussion that was praised by attendees and additionally have recently helped pass legislation that allocated funds for Black History Month awareness items — some of which directly helped support black-owned businesses right here in Lincoln. Although I'm continually trying to improve my understanding of pressing issues on campus, I feel as though the projects I have worked on show meaningful outreach and representation of the student body here at UNL.”
Explore Center
Positions available: 3
Candidates: 1
Name: Betty Dessie
Standing for 2021-22 Academic Year: Sophomore
Major(s): Pre-dentistry
Party: Revitalize
Year(s) in ASUN: One
Reason for Running: “Gaining exposure to ASUN this past year through FCLA really opened my eyes up to the power we have as students to implement change on campus. ASUN ultimately represents the student body, and I hope to follow this example by representing the minority communities that otherwise do not have a voice. I do not want any individuals from varying backgrounds to feel displaced on campus, thus my goal is to make it so UNL is a home that welcomes and includes all students if elected as an exploratory senator.”
What Makes Them Qualified: “My experience in FCLA has really helped me step out of my comfort zone to engage in thoughtful discussion, leadership development and project initiatives. I now have a greater understanding of how student government operates here at UNL. Furthermore, my involvement in several other organizations across campus as well as being a minority voice gives me a perspective to better speak on behalf of the student body.”