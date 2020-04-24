In 1869, the University of Nebraska was established with a mission to provide an accessible education to all who stepped foot on campus.
Since then, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has made several developments in its diversity and inclusion efforts, including the creation of programs, positions and offices. The Daily Nebraskan created a timeline of some of the UNL’s major advances in the last 151 years.
This article is part of a series on diversity. For the complete list, read the introduction.