A new registered student organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is giving students the opportunity to start their own podcasts. The topic? Anything they are passionate about.
Pod-Power was founded by a group of seven students, including current co-president freshman journalism and sports media & communication double major Brandon Mueting. Mueting and his friends started making podcasts in the fall, but then wanted to share the hobby with more students at UNL.
“I thought it would be cool if we expanded and made it a university organization,” Mueting said. “We didn't want to keep it just to our group of friends. We wanted to make sure everybody knew about us and that they could come and participate if they'd like to.”
The club currently has four shows, including “Weekly Touchdown,” a football podcast where podcast members talk about the NFL and college football, and “Court Kings,” a college basketball show where members generally focus on the local Huskers and Creighton Bluejays.
Outside of sports, the podcast “First Stage Lights” focuses on Midwestern show choirs. Lastly, is “Comedy Code,” where members of the podcast ask Instagram poll questions and try to keep an interactive audience.
Mueting said all of the podcasts come from things students in the club are interested in, and he hopes the RSO can bring in more people to talk about their interests.
“If someone is passionate about baseball, and they want to do a baseball podcast, let's set it up, let's get it going,” Mueting said. “I love it when people talk about what they're passionate about, because if someone's talking about something they're not passionate about, it's not going to be very good.”
Associate professor of broadcasting Rick Alloway, the advisor for Pod-Power, said he believes the accessibility of podcasts make them relevant today.
“Anybody with a mobile phone can produce a podcast,” he said. “You don't have to have lots of big expensive studio equipment to do that. Many of the platforms that are out there to host podcasts are free or very low cost. So, without investing a lot, you can get some help in promoting your podcast and getting it out there for people to listen to.”
Mueting said entertainment is the main point of the podcasts, but he also believes participating in one can be a valuable experience.
“Having fun is what podcasting is about, but you can also get experienced with it,” he said. “I know some people have trouble speaking in front of others, but it’s something they want to do. I think a podcasting group would be the best way to do it. Just to get your voice out there but not publicly speaking in front of people yet.”
Alloway also believes there are clear benefits that come from podcasting.
“[Podcasts] teach vocal performance and personal delivery, which I think is important in any line of work somebody might go into,” Alloway said. “You're always going to be asked to stand and deliver at a board meeting or in front of clients or in a community group or whatever capacity. So personal performance is not just about media, it's about being a confident person overall in society.”
Mueting hopes to continue growing the RSO, as well as develop his podcasting skills. Alloway said he is proud that younger generations are embracing long-form audio, which he believes makes the club relevant.
“The conventional wisdom is that younger people have the attention span of a firefly,” Alloway said. “Podcasts seem to be defying that theory. The engagement for younger people is quite strong. I'm pleased to see that it's a whole new generation of people listening and, above and beyond that, creating audio content.”