Usage rate is a statistic that seeks to measure the percentage of offensive possessions used up by a certain player while that player is on the court. Generally, it’s a combination of field goals attempted, free throws attempted and turnovers.
Considering this, the player that would be expected to have the highest usage rate on the Huskers is sophomore guard Cam Mack. Mack is the Huskers’ primary facilitator while also shouldering a considerable offensive load through shots and free throws. Mack, however, rarely turns the ball over, and since usage rate is partly made up of turnovers and not assists, Mack’s usage rate comes out to 21.8%.
This is down from Mack’s usage rate in junior college last year at 23.5%. Again, this is because Mack’s role as a primary facilitator doesn’t move the needle on usage rate quite as much as taking shots does.
Also, Mack’s free throw rate is relatively low compared to other players with a high offensive load, with his standing at 33.7%. Free throw rate is a statistic that measures the ratio of a player’s free throws attempted to field goals attempted. His teammate, senior guard Haanif Cheatham, ranks 291st in the nation in free throw rate at 42%.
The Nebraska player with the highest percentage of shots taken currently is junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. at 27%. This statistic is different from usage rate because it doesn’t measure turnovers as a part of the whole, it only measures the average percentage of shots taken by that player. Burke ranks 251st in the nation for percentage of shots taken.
Nebraskalytics article earlier in the year discussed skill curves and whether or not Burke’s offensive load was too high for his skill set. With his percentage of shots taken being the highest on the team, the conclusion of that article still stands. Burke is crafty but lacks a great deal of shot-selection IQ and he is commonly forced into shots that head coach Fred Hoiberg would prefer he doesn’t take.
However, another conclusion of that article was that Burke’s high offensive load was an unfortunate consequence of a general lack of off-ball creation when junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson is off the court. While it wasn’t preferable, Burke’s offensive load was basically inevitable.
Even though Burke has the highest percentage of shots taken on the Huskers, he doesn’t have the highest usage rate. That honor goes to someone few would expect to carry such a high offensive load on the team.
Freshman forward Kevin Cross’ usage rate currently stands at 24.4%, the highest of any Husker player. His percentage of shots taken is also one of the highest on the Huskers at 26.2%, good for 304th-highest in the nation. This being said, Cross’ offensive rating is second-lowest on the team at 87.2 and his win shares per 40 rank him as Nebraska’s worst player.
Offensive rating measures the total sum of a player’s offensive outputs over 100 possessions, while win shares per 40 is a more complex impact metric that seeks to measure how many wins a player adds per 40 minutes.
Cross’ offensive load seems to be an aberration considering how poor his advanced metrics are. First, it should be noted that Cross has only started two games so far this season, but he still plays comparable minutes to the other player vying for his position, freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo.
Unlike Ouedraogo, Cross takes a lot of shots while on the floor. Per 100 possessions, Cross will average 22.2 shots, second-highest on the Huskers. Per 100 possessions, Cross also takes the most 3-pointers of any player on the Huskers. This is despite having the third-lowest 3-point percentage on the Huskers at 27.7%.
If Cross shoots poorly, then it would stand to reason that Hoiberg would prefer he doesn’t take shots. However, this brings up a key consideration in basketball analysis and analytics. Basically, offensive load and offensive efficiency are closely interlinked and do not have a positive relationship.
It has been shown that if a player takes a significantly greater load of shots, they will eventually start to diminish in efficiency. While some players can take more shots than others while retaining a good level of offensive efficiency, others cannot. This is the basic problem Cross finds himself in.
Cross takes a high amount of 3-pointers because opponents play off him at the 3-point line and space is then constricted for all the other players. This is an issue that isn’t present when Ouedraogo is on the court because Ouedraogo rarely ever peels out to the 3-point line. Cross certainly does, as he plays more like a guard than a traditional forward.
This is also why Cross’ turnovers per 100 possessions are higher than Burke’s, who is a more capable ball-handler. Cross’ drives are generally not threatening and teams know they can cut the passing lanes to try and force a turnover when Cross kicks the ball back out. Additionally, nearly half of all Cross’ shots are 3-pointers. There’s little threat that Cross’ drives will result in easy layups. Generally, the best thing Cross can try is a pocket pass to a cutting Cheatham or Thorbjarnarson, but even then those passes can sometimes come in too fast, too slow or Cross can have trouble identifying those opportunities in the first place.
None of this is to say that Cross is a bad player or a player that the Huskers would generally be better without. In a diminished role, his unique skill set of shooting, drives and passes from a 6-foot-6 forward could cause terror on switches. He could also develop into a good ball-handling option in a fluid Hoiberg starting five. However, on his current offensive usage, Cross’ development may be hampered and his confidence may be impacted as his shots keep hitting the rim but not the net.