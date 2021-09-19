The Nebraska soccer team struggled to put away chances in a 3-1 loss to Purdue on Sunday afternoon as the Boilermakers were able to pull away late thanks to a two-goal effort in the second half.
Nebraska kept the match close in the first half, with the score even at 1-1 heading into the break. It was sophomore forward Reagan Raabe who opened the scoring on the night with a headed goal off of a corner kick from sophomore forward Gwen Lane. This was followed by a goal from Purdue sophomore midfielder Emily Matthews earlier in the first half to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
“It was great having such a perfect ball from Gwen and knowing we have been working on that at practice to have it come through was huge,” Raabe said postgame. “Especially such a great response, going down a goal and just a few minutes later coming back and grabbing one back was great.”
Matthews’ first-half goal would be the first of three, as she would go on to secure a hat-trick, with her two other goals coming in the second half.
It was tight up until the later stages of the match, with the score remaining tied up until the 70th minute, when Matthews was able to slot home her second goal of the match. It came via an assist from senior midfielder Sydney Duarte, as Purdue jumped ahead to a 2-1 lead late in the match.
Then, in the 89th minute with Nebraska needing a goal late on, Matthews was able to break away after a corner delivery bounced to her near midfield. With Nebraska sending nearly everyone forward, nobody was back to slow Matthews down.
Only sophomore goalkeeper Makinzie Short stood between Matthews and her hat trick, and her effort was actually blocked by Short. Unfortunately for the Huskers, Matthews slotted home the rebound to secure the Boilermaker victory. Following the difficult defeat, Nebraska will have to respond quickly in the uber-competitive Big Ten.
“I think we have to let it sting for the day so we can go into our next game with a chip on our shoulder,” senior midfielder Theresa Pujado said postgame. “Then next practice we’re maxing out on everything and going 100%, it’s a reset mentality we just have to keep going even after a loss.”
Purdue led in shots, with their 18 to the Huskers’ 13, but the Huskers trailed by just one in the shots on goal department as it ended up 7-6 in Purdue’s favor. The game held a very even feel throughout, and the Huskers had several chances go just awry, pushing Purdue to the brink on many occasions with their attacking play.
“We had chances and played a lot of the game in the opponent’s end putting a lot of pressure on their defense and creating chances,” Pujado said. “It is really encouraging to be in every game and know that we can create chances and we’re going to be in a position to win games and when we are able to finish our chances we can put up a lot of goals.”
The Huskers will hit the road to continue Big Ten play against Maryland on Thursday, Sept. 23rd with a start time of 6:00 p.m. as they will look to bounce back from a difficult stretch of play.