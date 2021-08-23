This article was originally published at 4:47 and was corrected at 5:00 in spelling fully both Oregon and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS)
It’s been 20 months since senior transfer wide receiver Samori Toure last played an organized collegiate football game.
The Portland, Oregon native last played in 2019, a brutal 17-10 loss for his Montana Grizzlies in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) quarterfinals. However, the 2019 FCS All-American has been taking snaps since January 2021 for the team, and is more than ready, along with his new teammates to play.
“I like playing away. I like going into an away environment knowing the only people on your side are the people on your team,” Toure said in a Monday press conference. “Knowing you guys have each other, you guys versus the world.”
Toure also spoke on one of the new themes heading into the season: player leadership. Whether it was Toure, junior quarterback Adrian Martinez or junior tight end Austin Allen, a desire to unburden Nebraska head coach Scott Frost’s administration was prevalent.
“I think this program is very player-led. A lot of older guys and even some younger guys too, take the initiative to try and make it so the coaches don’t have to tell us everything,” Toure said. “I think the most successful programs are player led and that’s what we have here.”
Toure spoke specifically on practice, noting that at times since his arrival the standard of practice had dropped, as tends to happen over a long offseason. However, when this happened, it was the players, like the aforementioned Martinez and Allen, who brought the team back together.
Martinez walked into the press room on Monday wearing a ballcap with senior defensive lineman Ben Stille’s logo and a plain t-shirt with a black cow’s-skull logo that says “Beef Jurgy” on it, the merchandise of his sophomore center Cam Jurgens. Martinez stated it was to help champion his team.
“I’m glad that he got to profit off of it a bit. I enjoy the hat, enjoy the shirt, the stuff the guys are doing around the team,” Martinez said in a press conference Monday. “Any chance I get to support them I’ll do that.”
The junior quarterback holds a special place in Husker history with the start of the new year approaching. He is the first three-time football captain in Nebraska history, as per the press conference. However, he was certain to not let the moment overawe the responsibility of captaincy.
Martinez gave glowing appraisals of Allen’s role as a captain, providing an alternate definition of leadership to which Allen conforms.
“He’s truly stepped into the role. It’s a combination, my coach always says leadership is performance, performance is leadership,” Martinez said. “Austin is one of the best players on this team. Understanding that, understanding the influence he has on the team...he really stepped to the plate.”
Allen’s path to captaincy was a goal he held since at least spring, the tight end noted Monday. Allen added that the role of captain did not place him above other players on the team, specifically naming the aforementioned Jurgens, who deserve the role as well in his eyes.
Allen was a key receiver for the Huskers last season, managing 18 catches for 236 yards and one receiving touchdown. With his 18 catches, he was the Huskers’ second leading receiver by catches in 2020.
Allen also articulated the function of player leadership, and how said leadership works in tandem with the coaching staff.
“Putting out fires before they even get to Frost. Frost has everything he has to deal with,” Allen said in a press conference Monday. “Leadership from the top down, there’s only so much he can take care of from the top, there’s things he’d take care of that we’re now taking care of.”
Frost spoke tersely at the press conference for only over about five minutes, giving up little information related to Saturday’s season opener. Focus and anticipation could be felt across the board Monday.
For the defense, this was punctuated by the Blackshirt ceremony, a solemn moment for the likes of senior safety Marquel Dismuke.
“It was great. I did not know we were getting our Blackshirts today after practice. Seeing the former Blackshirts giving out the Blackshirts and also give us a speech about what the Blackshirts was like back then which was great,” Dismuke said in a press conference Monday. “It was a great ceremony. It was Jason Peter. It was Kenny Wilhite the one who gave me my jersey.”
Now, with the season less than a week away, the new cultural strides and ceaseless work can manifest themselves against Illinois, a team which the Huskers lost to in convincing fashion last year.
“This is why you are at Nebraska,” junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said in a press conference Monday. “Everybody needs to stay locked in. Do not jump into the hype. Like I said stay locked in and focus on the game. We really have to get this one. I want to so bad.”