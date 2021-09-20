To the surprise of many outside of the Nebraska football program, the Huskers not only went blow-for-blow against then-No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday, but had a genuine opportunity to emerge from the Sooner State with a shocking upset.
For Nebraska football’s players and coaches, however, the 23-16 defeat to the Sooners was not cause for mere silver linings or moral victories. The same points mentioned following Saturday’s defeat were reiterated on Monday: Nebraska travelled to Norman, Oklahoma expecting to emerge victorious.
“Personally, I always go into a game expecting to win,” junior tight end Travis Vokolek, who made his regular-season debut against the Sooners, said at Monday’s press conference. “And I think this is a good game to build off of for the next couple of games we have.”
The margin between victory and defeat is razor-thin more often than not, and Nebraska’s inability to capitalize in specific areas of the game ultimately denied head coach Scott Frost of his first signature victory as the Huskers’ head man.
Nebraska’s offensive line was oft-penalized, six in total, including two 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against sophomore center Cameron Jurgens. Husker senior kicker Connor Culp, last season’s Big Ten Kicker of the Year, missed two more kicks, and Nebraska also had a blocked extra point returned for a crucial two-point score.
In addition, while the high-flying Oklahoma offense struggled to generate much through the air, the Sooners tore up the Huskers on the ground. Junior running backs Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks combined for 159 rushing yards on 29 carries, and sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler contributed 35 yards of his own on six attempts.
“We left about three potential interceptions on and about four or five sacks on the table against Oklahoma,” sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson said at Monday’s press conference. “Everybody’s crucifying Culp for missing kicks, but if we’re counting kicks [Oklahoma] missed one too and we still would’ve lost by a point if we made ours and they made theirs.”
At any rate, it’s crucial that Nebraska’s young offensive line cleans up its mistakes, that the Husker defense proves better against the run and that Nebraska finds an answer at kicker — the former two particularly important given the nature of this weekend’s opponent.
No. 20 Michigan State, a school Nebraska is 9-2 against all-time, hosts the Huskers on Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan on the heels of a 3-0 start and a 38-17 drilling of previously ranked Miami (FL) on the road last weekend.
The Spartans boast one of, if not the best, running backs in college football in junior Kenneth Walker III, a transfer from Wake Forest. Walker currently ranks No. 1 in the country averaging 164.3 yards per contest, and boasts five rushing touchdowns.
Even more impressively, Walker is averaging nearly nine yards per carry, an absurd figure that shows just how dominant the Arlington, Tennessee native has been this season.
Whether or not Nebraska can buck recent trends and limit Walker’s effectiveness on Saturday will determine whether or not the Huskers are able to emerge victorious. The Huskers’ run defense up to this point has been below average statistically, with Nebraska allowing 156.5 rushing yards per game, ranking No. 80 nationally.
“[Michigan State] is well coached, they’re disciplined, they’re opportunistic with turnovers, particularly in the last game,” Frost said at Monday’s press conference. “I think their running back is special, their quarterback has had a really good start to the season, done everything they’ve asked him to do and they’re just solid everywhere.”
Walker, and Michigan State sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne, who has completed 48-of-77 passes for 726 yards with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions this season, spearheads the Spartans’ offense, but Michigan State is vulnerable on defense.
The Spartans allow 381 yards per game, with 112 coming on the ground. Michigan State does have eight sacks through three games, though, which could spell trouble for a Husker offensive line that conceded five sacks against the Sooners.
The tendency of Nebraska’s offensive line to break down frequently in pass protection, commit frequent penalties and allow multiple sacks has been the main storyline of the first month of the Huskers’ season. Despite a far-from-perfect opening to the season, Frost believes that Nebraska’s offensive line is close to turning a corner as the meat of Big Ten play approaches.
“I think [the offensive line] is getting closer every week, that’s still a work in progress, we're still young there,” Frost said. “But they have been getting better and they’re going to have another chance this week. If they take another step forward like they did last week, I expect even a better game.”
Frost noted that, in addition to correcting self-inflicted errors, the Huskers’ offensive line also needs to be better in creating spaces in the running game. Nebraska’s running back crew took a massive hit on Saturday when freshman Gabe Ervin Jr. went down with what Frost called Monday a patellar tendon injury. He did not give an update as to the injury’s duration.
Fortunately, Nebraska has an extremely deep running back room. Freshman running back Rahmir Johnson had 11 carries for 42 yards against the Sooners, and appears to be in line for extended work now that Ervin Jr. is sidelined. Sophomore running back Markese Stepp, who shone earlier in the season, did not receive a carry against Oklahoma, but certainly will fit into that equation as well.
At any rate, at least for now, the pecking order within the Husker running back room is a massive unknown once more ahead of Saturday’s game.
“Ideally we have one lead guy, but it hasn’t worked out that way. I think we have several capable guys,” Frost said.
One position that, at least after last season, was not thought to be unknown was Nebraska’s kicker. That too, though, is now under a massive microscope. Every player and coach that spoke on Monday voiced their support of Culp, who has made 3-of-8 field goals and 13-of-15 extra points this season.
Nebraska attempted to make a change at kicker during last Saturday’s game against the Sooners, bringing in freshman kicker Kelen Meyer for an extra point with the Huskers trailing 14-9 in the third quarter. The Sooners blew through the Huskers’ offensive line easily on the attempt, which junior tight end Austin Allen called “poor technique on the inside,” and suddenly the Huskers’ touchdown resulted in a massive momentum swing.
Culp converted an extra point on the Huskers’ final score of the game, but the message had been sent. Frost all-but confirmed it on Monday.
“I got a lot of faith in Connor, people go through slumps,” Frost said. “That being said, we’re going to let that position be competitive like any other position. I trust him to get it right, but we’re going to do what’s best for the team and play the guy, at any position, that gives us the best chance to win.”
If the Oklahoma performance is any indication, Nebraska is close to a monumental breakthrough in Frost’s tenure. It is also a team with significant question marks entering a crucial juncture of the season.
How Nebraska answers those questions in the coming weeks will ultimately define its season.