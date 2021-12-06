In this episode of You Heard It Queer First, your favorite DN queers are back again to talk about the 1975 cult classic "Rocky Horror Picture Show." Becca, Syd and Emma discuss what makes this film a cult classic, what makes it queer, and what possessed the creators to put Tim Curry in a corset and garters (not that they're complaining).
You Heard It Queer First Ep. 5: Why Is Tim Curry So Hot Right Now?
- Becca Holladay, Sydney Miller, Emma Whaley
Becca Holladay
Sydney Miller
Senior Opinion Editor
Emma Whaley
