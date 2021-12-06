You Heard It Queer First Sig

Design by Andrea Atkinson

In this episode of You Heard It Queer First, your favorite DN queers are back again to talk about the 1975 cult classic "Rocky Horror Picture Show." Becca, Syd and Emma discuss what makes this film a cult classic, what makes it queer, and what possessed the creators to put Tim Curry in a corset and garters (not that they're complaining).