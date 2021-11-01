On this week's episode of You Heard It Queer First, co-hosts Becca Holladay, Sydney Miller and Emma Whaley discuss the evolution of gay cartoons in mainstream media, from The Legend of Korra to She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and The Owl House.
You Heard It Queer First Ep. 3: The Gay Cartoon Episode
- Becca Holladay, Sydney Miller, Emma Whaley
-
-
- Comments
Becca Holladay
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Sydney Miller
Senior Opinion Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Emma Whaley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Recent Stories
- Katherine Prochnow
-
- Comments
- Thomas Codo
- Updated
- Comments
Trending Stories
-
WIRT: Nebraska football inching towards historic ineptitude after stunning loss
-
Young Nebraska model’s journey walking runways of New York, Milan
-
What to expect and how to prepare for a winter in Nebraska
-
Five takeaways from Nebraska’s loss to Purdue
-
Wilderness Park’s three most haunted historical spots
-
What to watch for in Nebraska football’s matchup against Purdue
-
Frost leads replenished Nebraska football into critical Big Ten battle
-
Nebraska football fails to overcome its mistakes again, falls 28-23 to Purdue
-
Purdue players to watch out for during Saturday’s showdown
-
Dude Perfect puts on magnificent show, highlights their talents and faith