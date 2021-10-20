You Heard It Queer First Sig

On this week's episode of You Heard it Queer First, co-hosts Becca Holladay, Sydney Miller and Emma Whaley bring you their hand-picked pieces of spooky (queer) media to analyze the equally spooky "bury your gays" trope and other representation issues. Tune in for an enriching discussion about Jennifer's Body, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and more.