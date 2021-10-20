On this week's episode of You Heard it Queer First, co-hosts Becca Holladay, Sydney Miller and Emma Whaley bring you their hand-picked pieces of spooky (queer) media to analyze the equally spooky "bury your gays" trope and other representation issues. Tune in for an enriching discussion about Jennifer's Body, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and more.
You Heard it Queer First, Ep. 2: A Spooky Charcuterie
- Becca Holladay, Sydney Miller, Emma Whaley
- Updated
- Updated
- Comments
Becca Holladay
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Sydney Miller
Senior Opinion Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Emma Whaley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Recent Stories
- Haley Elder and Johnna Sisneros
-
- Comments
Trending Stories
-
WIRT: Husker football collapses too consistent to be mere chance
-
Four takeaways from a stunning 30-23 Nebraska football loss to Minnesota
-
Two Lincolnite brothers tackle opposite music genres from their basement
-
Altercation at FIJI leads to multiple arrests, large police presence
-
Frost, Huskers look to clear significant hurdle on Saturday
-
Los Angeles rock band to perform energetic, emotional show in Lincoln
-
TPUSA hosts “Candid COVID Conversations” event
-
UNL student gets flying career off the ground as a freshman
-
Editor Score Predictions: Nebraska vs. Minnesota
-
Players to watch for during Nebraska’s matchup with Minnesota this Saturday