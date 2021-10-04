Welcome to You Heard It Queer First, the podcast where the Daily Nebraskan's queer staffers discuss and analyze queer media. In this inaugural episode, hosts Becca Holladay, Sydney Miller and Emma Whaley discuss Lil Nas X, his album MONTERO and their favorite queer artists.
You Heard It Queer First, Ep. 1: MONTERO
- Becca Holladay, Sydney Miller, Emma Whaley
-
-
Comments
Becca Holladay
Followed notifications
Sydney Miller
Emma Whaley
