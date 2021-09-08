In the inaugural episode of Weebskers, hosts Jason Han, Becca Holladay and Zekiel Williams discuss some of their favorite anime. From Neon Genesis Evangelion to Ouran High School Host Club, the trio breaks down what makes each show a memorable watch and earns it a spot on their list of favorites.
Weebskers Ep. 1: Our favorite anime
- Jason Han, Becca Holladay and Zekiel Williams
Jason Han
Zekiel Williams
Senior Multimedia Editor
Becca Holladay
