The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s intramural soccer community is a crucial addition to the college experience, according to Tucker Loosbrock and Nabhan Al Hajri. The two students participated in the indoor season, which lasted from Jan. 26 until March 8, when Al Hajri’s team won the division championship. While the outdoor season was canceled because of the university shutdown over COVID-19, the two said soccer still plays an important part in their lives.

