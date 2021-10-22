On this week’s episode of Scarlet Fever, host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt recap Nebraska football’s unfortunate fall break trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota and discuss where the team stands entering the bye week. After 1-2-NU, Husker volleyball and soccer discussion closes this week’s show.
Grant Hansen
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
