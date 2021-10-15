scarlet fever
Art by Andrea Atkinson

For the first time since the opening episode, host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt tackle this week’s episode of Scarlet Fever by themselves. Landon and Grant fill this week’s episode with Husker football talk, including a breakdown of last week’s loss to Michigan and preview of this weekend’s game against Minnesota. Finally, Landon and Grant discuss Husker volleyball’s massive 2-0 weekend and Nebraska baseball’s fall exhibitions.

sports@dailynebraskan.com 

Tags