For the first time since the opening episode, host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt tackle this week’s episode of Scarlet Fever by themselves. Landon and Grant fill this week’s episode with Husker football talk, including a breakdown of last week’s loss to Michigan and preview of this weekend’s game against Minnesota. Finally, Landon and Grant discuss Husker volleyball’s massive 2-0 weekend and Nebraska baseball’s fall exhibitions.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 8: Ridin' Solo
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt
Grant Hansen
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
