What better way to recap Homecoming week than with a Daily Nebraskan alum? On this week's installment of Scarlet Fever, host Grant Hansen and cohost Landon Wirt are joined by Omaha World-Herald writer Dirk Chatelain to discuss Nebraska football's beatdown of Northwestern and looming matchup with No. 9 Michigan. Landon and Grant then give their takes on Husker football, and close the show with volleyball talk and takeaways from Nebraska basketball's opening night.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 7: Homecoming Week wins feat. Dirk Chatelain
- Landon Wirt and Grant Hansen
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Grant Hansen
