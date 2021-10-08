Scarlet Fever Podcast Sig

What better way to recap Homecoming week than with a Daily Nebraskan alum? On this week's installment of Scarlet Fever, host Grant Hansen and cohost Landon Wirt are joined by Omaha World-Herald writer Dirk Chatelain to discuss Nebraska football's beatdown of Northwestern and looming matchup with No. 9 Michigan. Landon and Grant then give their takes on Husker football, and close the show with volleyball talk and takeaways from Nebraska basketball's opening night.

