In this week's episode of Scarlet Fever, hosts Grant Hansen and Landon Wirt look back on Nebraska's "Get Right Week" and Nebraska Football's loss to Michigan State, and look forward to Nebraska's homecoming game against Northwestern.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 6: Get Right Week in Review
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt
