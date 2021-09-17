Episode four of Scarlet Fever is all about football. Host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt open the show with their highlights of last week, then get into Husker football talk with assistant sports editor Martin Herz. After "1, 2, NU," Landon and Grant close with breakdowns of Nebraska soccer and volleyball, programs that each went 0-2 over the last week.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 4: Oklahoma Week
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt, Martin Herz
Grant Hansen
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Martin Herz
