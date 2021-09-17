scarlet fever
Art by Andrea Atkinson

Episode four of Scarlet Fever is all about football. Host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt open the show with their highlights of last week, then get into Husker football talk with assistant sports editor Martin Herz. After "1, 2, NU," Landon and Grant close with breakdowns of Nebraska soccer and volleyball, programs that each went 0-2 over the last week.

